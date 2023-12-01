Ambassador Hugues Sanon honors Sen George Borrello with Global Leadership Award, Medal of Honor/key to sustainability
Senator George Borrello with some powerful ladies, holding his Global Distinguished leadership Award
Sanon presents Global Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of Sen Borrello’s commitment to his constituents and improving the region’s quality of life
You know you are a great leader when your actions inspire others to dream bigger and do bigger things in their lives.”JAMESTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representing the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP International) and in the Americas and in charge of COJEP International relations to the United Nations,, Ambassador Hugues Sanon presented the Global Distinguished Leadership Award, the Key to Sustainability and the Medal of Honor to New York State Senator George Borrello for his service and dedication to the residents of the 57th District.
— Ambassador Dr Hugues Sanon
“Senator Borrello has devoted more than a decade to improving the quality of life in our community and our region through public service roles at both the local and state levels of government,” said Ambassador Sanon.
“He has raised awareness of issues and problems that are impacting families, small businesses and farmers. He has been a champion of tax relief to ease residents’ financial burdens and make our region more competitive. As a lifelong Western New Yorker, he is unwavering in his dedication to securing the future of the region and that is inspiring and an example that deserves to be recognized,” Ambassador Sanon said. “That is the intent behind this award.”
The VIP dinner was hosted by Ambassador Sanon at his residence in the North Side of Jamestown. In attendance were Mayor Randall G. Holcomb of Lakewood NY, the Blue Star Mothers NY4's Vice President Kathy Collver, Vietnam Veteran Stanley Collver, Pastor Mark Hinman and Mrs. Hinman from Hillcrest Church, Dave Anderson and his wife Holly Anderson, Mr. Jon Elder and Emmanuella Sanon, wife of Ambassador Sanon and COJEP representative at the United Nations.
COJEP International, headquartered in Strasbourg, France, promotes humanitarian values and works in support of peace, justice, freedom and democracy. The organization has consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, UNESCO (NGO Liaison Committee), the Council of Europe (Conference of NGOs), the OECD and is accredited by the European Parliament and the OSCE.
Ambassador Sanon praised Senator Borrello for “his commitment to making our community and the world at large a better place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Your tireless efforts have had an impact and brought hope to many. Continue to shine your light, demonstrate compassion and empathy, and transform lives through your important work. The world needs more people like you.”
Senator Borrello expressed his appreciation for the award and extended his thanks to Ambassador Hugues Sanon for his work in the City of Jamestown , the Chautauqua County and the world at Large.
"I am humbled by this honor and your kind words. I am also grateful for your contributions to Jamestown and Chautauqua County. In the relatively brief time you’ve lived here, you’ve invested yourself deeply in our community. You’ve worked in partnership with local officials, law enforcement, clergy and non-profit organizations to reach common goals and help those in need. You’ve shown great leadership and have built bridges between people and groups that will make our region and this world a better place,” Senator Borrello said.
“We all recognize that achieving greater justice, equality and peace are critically important goals. You bring that vision to your efforts, which benefits us all,” he added.
Ambassador Hugues Sanon has presented the Medal of Honor to a number of international and national dignitaries as well as several local leaders including City of Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, County Sheriff James Quattrone, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Rev. Mark Hinman of Hillcrest Baptist Church and 7 other police chiefs of Chautauqua County.
At UNGA78 during the International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership (IFAL) 2023 –held at the NY Hilton Midtown – 1335 6th, the Ambassador Sanon presented the Medal of Honor to His Excellency Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, to His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Jallow, Vice President of Gambia and to Dr. Ken Giami, President and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine.
During the international Convention of Africans in the Diaspora, ICAD, hosted in Brooklyn NY York, under the leadership of Bishop Charles, Ambassador Sanon presented the Global Distinguished Leadership Award to Bishop Dr. Charles Abban and to Baseball Star Lou Bernadi for impacting their community and the world through socio-political, economic, athletic and humanitarian works.
On September 23, 2022 at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel, during UNGA77 at FOWPAL’s Peace Bell Rings in New York, ambassador Hugues on behalf of COJEP International and the foundation for a Drug Free world presented this prestigious Award to FOWPAL’s President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Dr. Bernard Fialcoff, president of FDFWA; Johnny Ford, founder and president of the World Conference of Mayors; Anthony Miranda, NY City Sheriff; Dr. Binod Verma, former president of New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Charles Olawole, president of the Pan African Unity Summit Group.
On March 28, during the 2023 World Leaders Summit at the national press Club, Washington DC, Ambassador Sanon presented the Global Leadership Award to honorable Mayor Cashenna A. Cross of Glenarden, Maryland and Edmond Bocchit Washington DC Ambassador for the Haitian government.
On Saturday September 23, 2023, During UNGA78 and at the world leaders summit hosted by Fowpal in New York, Ambassador Hugues Sanon presented the Global distinguished Leadership Award and the medal of Honor to Dr. Hong Tao-Tze for his lifetime commitment in promoting love and peace and Consciousness in the world.
Note that, the Medal of Honor and Global Distinguished Leadership Award are the highest decorations and awards given by COJEP International. They are awarded to individuals who have impacted their community and the world through their humanitarian service, and who have distinguished themselves through acts of bravery beyond the call of duty in their lives.
