George Magazine Unveils Plan to Unite America

HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, USA, November 30, 2023 -- George Magazine, a publication known for its thought-provoking content and commitment to fostering unity and dialogue, is thrilled to
announce the release of its highly anticipated Issue 14. In this latest edition, themed "Uniting America," George reflects on the mission set forth by the founding fathers and dives into hot topics such as the open border, blockchain voting, the earliest third-party political movement, and Ross Perot's story.

In an era marked by division, George Magazine remains steadfast in its mission to bridge gaps and ignite conversations that inspire positive change. Issue 14 reflects this commitment, showcasing articles that offer creative solutions to the division to connect Americans from all walks of life. For more information or purchase Issue 14 of George Magazine, visit georgemagazine.com.

