California Luxury designer Wendy Glaister is one of KBB's 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Picks

Award-winning Interiors, and Kitchen & Bath Designer, Wendy Glaister, has been named as one of the 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Picks.
For the last five years, KBB has chosen an overall winner of its Person of the Year competition, as well as several Praiseworthy Picks, shared Chelsie Butler, KBB Editor in Chief.
Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of NKBA, IDS, and ASID, her award-winning designs and her warm and engaging personality has led to her being recognized by industry peers and the media.
Wendy Glaister Interiors created this stunning modern open concept kitchen with 800 pound custom quartz hood providing drama and waterfall counters lend cohesi-on to the island and peninsula.
KBB’s 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick features shining stars and standouts in the Kitchen & Bath industry.
“For the last five years, KBB has chosen an overall winner of its Person of the Year competition, as well as several Praiseworthy Picks,” said Chelsie Butler, executive editor of Kitchen & Bath Business. “It’s an exciting initiative and a great way to honor the movers and shakers in our industry.”
Kitchen & Bath Business’s 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick features eight finalists, each shining stars as standouts in the industry for their dedication and accomplishments this year. Their praiseworthy recognition acknowledges their support of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and their substantive contributions to the kitchen & bath industry and within their local design communities.
Wendy Glaister, founder and principal of Wendy Glaister Interiors shared, “When Chelsie Butler first reached out to let me know I was being nominated for this year’s Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick, I was a little speechless! Being awarded one or this year’s Praiseworthy Picks has me feeling so honored and grateful.”
Wendy Glaister was chosen as KBB’s “Connector” for her creation of the Interior Design Society (IDS) KBIS Designer Experience. Wendy dreamt up the tour in partnership with IDS as a way to help her interior designer colleagues (2) groups of (20) designers) enter into the Kitchen and Bath design space in an approachable way. The tour makes introductions to trustworthy brands with a tour of key exhibitors at KBIS, offers time for mentoring and support along the tour, a kickoff event in the NKBA booth, lunch at a sponsored location. Attendees may also connect with Wendy before and after any speaking engagements she may have at KBIS for additional one one-on-one time or encouragement.
Jenny Cano, Executive Director, Interior Design Society, commented, “Wendy is one of the most engaging people I know. As a tour guide for the IDS Tours at KBIS, she makes each person feel welcome with her warm and positive approach. During my time working with her over the last several years, her expertise in kitchen and bath design is evident, as is her care for others’ success around her.”
Each IDS Designer Experience tour curated by Glaister maps out the show floor and tour route to ensure ample time for each of the 8-10 selected exhibitors at KBIS to give a 15-minute presentation. Brand presentations include an overview of the company’s products, features and benefits. The IDS National’s KBIS Designer Experience also introduces its member attendees to fellow trade organization NKBA as many IDS designers may not be aware of their numerous membership benefits. Glaister is there to answer her attendees’ questions and share her own design expertise, also providing educational content, personal stories, and a welcoming space for participants at one of the largest trade shows in our industry.
A standout in her chosen profession and a member of NKBA, IDS, and ASID, Wendy Glaister Interiors specializes in residential and commercial projects and celebrates 17 years as an interior designer in California’s Central Valley. Glaister was recently awarded several ANDYZ Awards by the ASID CA Central/Nevada Chapter for 2023 Best Individual Residential Space, 2023 Best Showroom Design, 2022 Best Commercial Space, and Luxury Residential Bath in 2020. She also speaks as an expert in design at trade markets including Las Vegas Market, High Point Market, Boston Design Center, Scottsdale Design Center, KBIS and The San Francisco Design Center. Wendy also works as a contributing editor with Stanislaus Magazine, and as a contributor to Home Accents Today, Designers Today, Furniture Lighting & Decor and KBB Magazine where she writes about design trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for elevating your design business - particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, kitchen & bath and luxury design.
Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, Wendy’s publicist and who helps to co-produce the KBIS Designer Tour with IDS shared, “I couldn’t be more thrilled for my client Wendy and the recognition she is receiving. I know how honored Wendy is to be named a Praiseworthy Pick alongside this impressive group of design professionals, who have made their mark on the kitchen and bath industry over the past year. On behalf of Wendy, we salute each of your contributions and celebrate alongside each of KBB’s 2023 Person of the Year - Praiseworthy Picks.”
To read more about the 2023 KBB Person of the Year and updates about KBIS visit: www.kbbonline.com
2023 Person of the Year: Nureed Saeed, Owner & Creative Director, NU Interiors, CA & NJ @nuinteriors
2023 Praiseworthy Picks:
"Connector" Wendy Glaister, Principal & Owner, Wendy Glaister Interiors @wendyglaisterinteriors
"Go-getter" Sophia Amiano, Amiano Design Build, New Jersey @sophiamariadesign
"Accessibility Advocate" Jared Chevraux, EVP, JTEK Solution Group, Ohio @jaredchevraux_ceac
"Skilled Trade Champion" Mark Conacher, Director, Liberty Fitting Service LTD, U.K. @conacher24
"Business Buff", Jessica Hannesson, Owner, Hannesson Home Interiors, Montana @jessica_hannesson4
"Curriculum Star", Karen Hockley, Owner, Kitchens by Karen, Pennsylvania @karen.hockleycmkbd
"Agent of Change", Glenn Kross, COO, Coastal Counter Tops, Delaware @glenn_kross
"Peer Favorite & Industry Pillar" Michael Menn, President, Michael Menn LTD, Illinois @michaelmenn
Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors
Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of ASID, NKBA, and IDS, Wendy immediately sets clients and colleagues at ease with her warmth and engaging personality. She is an intent listener and a decisive problem solver. Collaboration with her patrons and craftspeople to produce stunning results …built environments tailored exclusively to each client’s residential or commercial space.
Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, and the SF Fall Show for ASID. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in partnership with NKBA in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas), which garnered her being named a 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business.
Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio.
Wendy’s philanthropic focus is to provide mothers who are victims of domestic violence the funds they need to obtain the necessary therapy to heal. She gives of her time and talent to Cricket’s Hope, an art therapy program for children, the Haven’s Women’s Center, a shelter for women in crisis and her recently formed charitable organization: The Genesis 50:20 Foundation...to raise and distribute funds for trauma therapy.
Interior Design Society
The Interior Design Society (IDS) is one of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry. We're a group of like-minded professionals interested in broadening their network, professional development, and continued education. IDS offers its members a place to belong within a supportive and welcoming design community through local chapters nationwide and even a Virtual Chapter! For more information, visit https://interiordesignsociety.org.
