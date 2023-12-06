California Luxury designer Wendy Glaister is one of KBB's 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Picks

Award-winning Interiors, and Kitchen & Bath Designer, Wendy Glaister, has been named as one of the 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Picks.

For the last five years, KBB has chosen an overall winner of its Person of the Year competition, as well as several Praiseworthy Picks, shared Chelsie Butler, KBB Editor in Chief.

Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of NKBA, IDS, and ASID, her award-winning designs and her warm and engaging personality has led to her being recognized by industry peers and the media.

Wendy Glaister Interiors created this stunning modern open concept kitchen with 800 pound custom quartz hood providing drama and waterfall counters lend cohesi-on to the island and peninsula.