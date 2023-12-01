CapTech Receives “Top Workplaces” Award

The Charlotte Observer is one of the most trusted organizations in our community and CapTech is excited to be named a "Top Workplace" by this publication.” — Managing Director, Les Morelock

CHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm with eight offices nationwide, including Charlotte, NC, announced that it has received The Charlotte Observer’s Top Workplaces Award for 2023.

The Top Workplaces Award recognizes the most dynamic companies in the Charlotte Metro for their commitment to creating a great place to work for their people. With more than 2,150 companies considered, CapTech is honored to be among the 94 companies recognized this year. CapTech would like to thank all our talented and dedicated consultants – because of their voices, we were able to be acknowledged among Charlotte’s best companies.

“The Charlotte Observer is one of the most trusted organizations in our community and CapTech is excited to be named a "Top Workplace" by this publication,” said Managing Director, Les Morelock, based in CapTech’s Charlotte office.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of how CapTechers feel about our company, and we are committed to cultivating this effort because it reflects our culture, our people, and our diversity and philanthropic efforts,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.