Force Proficiency Rental Kits to Satisfy ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Force ILC Requirement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company understands the importance of complying with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, particularly Section 7.7.2, which mandates laboratories to demonstrate their competency through a Proficiency Testing (PT) or Interlaboratory Comparison (ILC) plan at least every four years.
ISO/IEC 17025:2017 specifically states: “7.7.2 The laboratory shall monitor its performance by comparison with results of other laboratories, where available and appropriate. This monitoring shall be planned and reviewed and shall include, but not be limited to, either or both of the following:
a) participation in proficiency testing;
b) participation in interlaboratory comparisons other than proficiency testing.”
Satisfy the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Force ILC requirement for force proficiency tests & interlaboratory comparison (Force ILC), validate CMC claims, and uncover ways to improve the measurement process with the Morehouse ILC force rental kit.
Morehouse offers specialized Force Proficiency rental kits to help businesses and organizations meet these rigorous standards for the Force ILC requirement. Don't jeopardize your laboratory's excellence in compliance and accuracy. Morehouse Force Proficiency rental kits are designed to provide the tools needed to validate Calibration Measurement Capability claims and uncover ways to improve the measurement process. Use the kits to compare results to other laboratories, identify any biases or errors in your measurement processes, and improve the accuracy of your measurements.
Each Force ILC rental kit includes a case with a 25k or 100k load cell, adapters, cable, 4215 indicator, calibration certificate, and instructions.
Calibration is done 1-2 days before shipment and per ASTM E74 to establish an expected performance. The rental kits are available for a variety of force ranges and a variety of rental periods.
Contact Morehouse Instrument Company today at Info@MHForce.com to learn more about the Force Proficiency rental kits and how they can help satisfy your ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Force ILC requirement.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement.
Steven Infanti
