Integrating Trade and Decent Work
September 2023
22 September 2023
Launch event for the long-awaited Labour Provisions in Trade Agreements Hub (LP Hub). An ILO project supported by the European Commission and the Government of Flanders.
March 2022
03 March 2022
The event will help in developing a common understanding of the gender dimensions of trade, the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and their implications for a sustainable recovery. It will also help in preparing the next steps for joint ILO/WTO research related to the topic of gender and trade.
January 2022
25 January 2022
The ILO has launched a new global database on labour provisions in trade agreements, paving the way for a more human-centred approach to trade policy. A critical tool for policymakers, technical experts, and representatives of workers, employers and civil society, the Labour Provisions in Trade Agreements Hub (LP Hub) offers a comprehensive, structured compilation of the text of labour provisions in more than 100 bi- and plurilateral trade agreements, which engage about 140 economies.
24 January 2022
Two new publications created to pave the way for a more comprehensive and realistic analysis of the effects of trade on labour markets, based on a human-centred approach, have been unveiled by the International Labour Organization (ILO).
November 2021
01 November 2021
The Virtual Symposium on “Integrating Trade and Decent Work: Assessing impact of trade on labour markets” is jointly organized by the ILO Research Department and the European Commission. The event will present the key outputs of the “Trade, enterprises and labour markets: diagnostic and firm level assessment” (ASSESS) project, followed by an interactive roundtable discussion on trade and labour market challenges, with the participation of government representatives and social partners.