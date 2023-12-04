Morehouse Instrument Company Welcomes Richard Pruzinsky as New Business Development Director
YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, is excited to announce the addition of Richard Pruzinsky to the team as the Director of Business Development.
Richard Pruzinsky, Morehouse Instrument Company Director of Business Development
Pruzinsky will oversee critical aspects of operations, including sales and product development in his new role.
“His involvement brings a fresh perspective and innovative strategies that promise to enhance our service offerings and client experience,” says Henry A. Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company. “With a wealth of professional experience, he has held product manager roles in leading global firms, bringing a diverse background. His expertise in managing product lifecycles and understanding market needs is an asset for Morehouse as we continue to evolve and meet the changing demands of the industry.”
Pruzinsky’s primary focus will be working closely with the quality assurance team, engineers, and lab technicians.
“This collaboration is key to ensuring that our products and services not only meet but exceed the high standards our clients have come to expect from Morehouse,” says Pruzinsky.
The York-based company provides force and torque measurement services around the world.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Steven Infanti
Morehouse Instrument Company
Sinfanti@mhforce.com
