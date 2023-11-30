Bath & North East Somerset Council Renews EarthSense Air Quality Monitoring
LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthSense, the air quality expert, today announced that Bath & North East Somerset Council has renewed its use of an integrated solution of Zephyr® air quality monitors, MyAir® web app and MappAir® modelling tool to continue capturing concentrations of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter.
The council uses two of the Zephyr® units to monitor daily nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter concentrations in response to enquiries from residents over a variety of air quality issues. Real time and accurate monitoring is helping the council to better understand air quality and provide reassurance to the public. Powered by solar panels, these monitors can be moved to enable the council to respond to concerns regarding pollution anywhere in the district.
One of the Zephyr® units is located at a busy stretch of road within Bath’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ). Bath became the first city in the UK after London to launch a charging Clean Air Zone in 2021. The Class C CAZ was launched at the request of the government to tackle levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution caused by traffic in the city, with charges for vehicles that do not meet a required emissions standard driving in the zone. Private cars and motorbikes are excluded from charges.
More information surrounding Bath’s Clean Air Zone can be found here: https://beta.bathnes.gov.uk/bath-clean-air-zone
Tom Hall, Managing Director, EarthSense, said: “EarthSense is proud to be able to provide Bath & North East Somerset Council with the high accuracy and real time data to both inform the public and measure the impact of encouraging the move to cleaner, less polluting vehicles and more sustainable methods of transport."
The EarthSense air quality monitoring solution was supplied by EarthSense distribution partner, Enviro Technology Services.
The EarthSense Zephyr® is an iMCERTS certified real time air quality monitor that takes live measurements of ambient air pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitric oxide (NO), ozone (O3), hydrogen sulphide (H2S) and particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, PM10). Measurements are sent back to the MyAir® web application, where air quality data can be viewed, analysed, and downloaded. Used in combination with the MappAir® air quality model, users can pull various insights about areas of interest, such as pollution hotspots, peak times, and identify nearby sources contributing to elevated levels.
EarthSense delivers products that enable the world to visualise and solve its air quality issues. It enables policy makers, planners and those responsible for delivering results to access real world information to support decision making. With a mix of hardware (Zephyr® air quality sensors), software (bespoke MappAir® air pollution modelling), data (derived and complementary) and people, EarthSense is a new leader in air quality monitoring solutions and services, making a difference to people’s lives and delivering high value information to a range of consumers and decision makers.
EarthSense has undertaken a range of air quality monitoring projects, including intelligent transport systems that switch electric vehicles to zero emission running, traffic management systems that alert drivers when entering a polluted area and clean routing mobile applications as well as deploying Zephyr® air quality sensors across the globe.
To find out more about visit www.earthsense.co.uk
