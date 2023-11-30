Geoffrey van Leeuwen to become Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

NETHERLANDS, November 30 - News item | 30-11-2023 | 16:28

On Monday 4 December 2023, Geoffrey van Leeuwen (VVD) will become Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Mr Van Leeuwen will be fulfilling the role temporarily while Liesje Schreinemacher is on maternity leave.

Mr Van Leeuwen worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously. During that time, his roles included Dutch ambassador to Afghanistan, consul-general in Mumbai and director of the Middle East and North Africa Department. Mr Van Leeuwen is currently cabinet adviser on foreign affairs and defence in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Van Leeuwen will be sworn in on Monday 4 December 2023 in the presence of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander at Noordeinde Palace.