Managed Care Survey is now open!

Earlier this fall, as part of OPWDD’s examination of managed care, Guidehouse, Inc. held town hall style discussions to hear from people about their perspectives on managed care and OPWDD supports and services. Eight separate sessions were held, with input collected from people with developmental disabilities, their family members and service providers. Guidehouse has summarized the input they collected through these sessions in two plain language reports:

This month, as Guidehouse continues its work, it is offering two online surveys that will provide another opportunity for people to provide input to the managed care study. You can find the survey questions on the OPWDD website if you would like to view them prior to taking the survey.

The surveys will be open through January 3, 2024 and will take just a few minutes to complete. Guidehouse will draw upon the town hall discussions and the survey results in preparing its final report, which will be released next spring. That report will help OPWDD understand if managed care has any benefits to offer the OPWDD service system as we strive to better meet people’s needs. We invite you to take the online managed care survey by using the link below.

Survey for people and their families

Survey for providers