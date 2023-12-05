New Book Highlights Expanding Innovation Models in Government and Politics
New Startup and Innovation Models in Government Highlights Expanding Scope of Governmental and Political TransformationNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pace of governmental and political transformation is accelerating and the nature of government is rapidly changing, as the book "New Startup and Innovation Models in Government and Politics" by Michael Mascioni underscores. Building on his previous book "Reinventing Government through Political Entrepreneurship and Exponential Innovation," he highlights again the implications of new government and political models that are more fluid, liquid, collaborative, "multiplatform," and networked. He examines such issues as the expanding scope of crowdsourcing and gamification in government and politics, role of agile innovation and rapid experimentation in government, and an expanding ecosystem supporting governmental and political innovation, particularly CivTech and political startups. He discusses the impact of such new technologies as AI and the metaverse on government, and presents scenarios of such possible future government forms as next-generation cities and space nations. The book delves into the implications of the micronation Liberland, which Mr. Mascioni dubs an "experimental nation" due to its innovative policies and structure, including the use of blockchain for voting. He discusses such key new political developments as the launch of No Labels' Presidential ballot line and Our Canadian Future, a new Canadian centrist party. The book also provides an overview and diverse concepts of exponential government innovation. The book offers evidence and hope that the kinds of innovative public policy solutions mentioned in the book can transcend the toxic political climate that afflicts so many countries, and lead to more farreaching, enduring, and effective governmental and political transformation.
Mr. Mascioni is a writer, futurist, and conference producer. He has written for such publications as Government Transformation, Innovation & Tech Today, and technically. Currently, he serves as conference producer for the virtual Metaverse Spectrum conference, which includes sessions on government applications in the metaverse. In addition to his two books on governmental and political innovation, he co-wrote "The Out-of-Home Immersive Entertainment Frontier," and wrote a chapter on the future of immersive media in amusement parks for "50:50- Scenarios for the Next 50 Years."
He formerly worked as director of client services for the Global Management Bureau, a futurist consulting firm, and served as an analyst for Strategy Analytics, a research/consulting firm in new technologies.
