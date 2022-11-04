Book on Political Entrepreneurship and Exponential Government Innovation Published Nov. 1 on Amazon.com
New Avenues for Government Transformation Revealed in Book on Political Entrepreneurship and Use of Exponential Government InnovationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold new approaches to government transformation transcending particular political parties are sorely needed in a fast changing world and an often toxic political environment. But how can government address public policy challenges in a holistic, sustainable manner, and engender sufficient citizen collaboration?
What new innovation strategies and techniques can government reasonably adapt from the business and technology worlds? What possible new government forms could emerge in the next 10-20 years?
“Reinventing Government through Political Entrepreneurship and Exponential Innovation,” which was published Nov. 1 on Amazon.com, offers answers to these questions, and more importantly, hope for more responsive, collaborative, and visionary government and public policy. The book, which was written by futurist Michael Mascioni, maintains that political entrepreneurship has emerged as an important driver of political innovation, and has the capability to accelerate government transformation in new ways. It charts the rise of political entrepreneurs from different countries and parties, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, and the emergence of political entrepreneurs from outside government through such platforms as blogs, meetups, and a new breed of nonpartisan political networking groups.
As this book demonstrates, key experimentation in government and public policy will not only originate from conventional actors, but also from such alternative change agents as experimental research and design groups in and outside government as the (Boston) Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics and Dark Matter Labs, “democracy entrepreneurs,” and virtual nations. This book highlights the key role such nonpartisan think tanks and policy organizations as No Labels and Third Way are playing in engineering and supporting public policy innovation and enabling greater citizen participation in public policy. Government is becoming increasingly “multiplatform” and liquid in nature, and digital government is expanding in scope. Crowdsourcing, gamification, rapid experimentation, and other innovation techniques are opening up and will open up opportunities for new public policy solutions and better collaboration between citizens and government. Innovation in government is becoming more holistic, spanning a wider range of agencies, and factoring in such elements as social innovation, wellness, and sustainability.
The book examines the impact such exponential technologies as AI, VR, and robotics have and will have on government and public policy. In addition, the book gazes at the future of government, including the prospects for virtual nations, next-generation city states, and space nations.
Michael Mascioni is a writer, futurist, and conference producer focused on digital media, technology, and innovation. He writes freelance for such publications as Innovation & Tech Today, Inter Park, and Hotelier. Mr. Mascioni is co-author of “The Out-of-Home Immersive Entertainment Frontier,” and author of a chapter on the future of ambient interactivity in public places for “FutureScapes- the Future of Business.”
