LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX SECURED BY MERIDIAN

BEAM GATES AND BARRIERS GUARD FORMULA 1 ENTRY POINTS

This type of event is something we’ve never dealt with before. The size of the footprint we’ve never dealt with before. The threat is huge.” — Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the race fans arrived in Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, they were protected by a subtle but wide-ranging security plan with Meridian Rapid Defense Group playing a major role.

Meridian, with its Archer mobile barriers and beam gates, guarded the major entry points for the race fans, visiting celebrities, race teams and officials.

Prior to the event Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed what a lot of people were thinking. “The F1 race weekend quite frankly is a security nightmare for me,” he said. “This type of event is something we’ve never dealt with before. The size of the footprint we’ve never dealt with before. The threat is huge.”

Meridian CEO Peter Whitford said, “We were able to help officials secure the race using our previous Las Vegas experience at last year’s NFL Draft, when over a period of days, we opened and closed Las Vegas Boulevard and other streets. With the Department of Homeland Security declaring the Grand Prix a SEAR (Special Event Assessment Rating) Level Two event we had all the right equipment to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Department of Homeland Security has five levels of security ratings for special high-profile events, with Level One being the highest and Level Five the lowest. Level Two is defined as “Significant events with national and/or international importance that may require direct national federal support and situational awareness.”

The mobility of the Archer 1200 Barrier once again proved its worth when major roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, had to be opened and closed for the opening night concert, then each of the practice sessions and again on race day. The placement of the barriers allowed for a free flow of fans into the event while at the same time ensuring no vehicles could get in to threaten anyone’s safety.

Three Archer Beam Gates worked nonstop throughout the race period, regulating traffic into and out of the grand prix zone. The fact that the gates need no electricity, power or hydraulics to operate meant they could be placed at any location around the track.

During race week more than 300,000 people attended at least one of the events.

“This first race at the newly created track in Las Vegas was a true test for everyone involved,” said Mr. Whitford. “The fact that it was all so new meant there were inevitable last-minute changes to the security plan. But because our Meridian equipment is designed to be so mobile, those late changes didn’t create any problems for our crews. So, I’m happy to say it all went off smoothly. Las Vegas GP year one, mission accomplished.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com