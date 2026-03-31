Meridian Rapid Defense Group Opens New Central U.S. Operations Hub in Hutto, Texas

Archer 1200 Barrier

Expansion strengthens national footprint while advancing pedestrian safety and infrastructure protection

Preparedness is no longer optional—it is essential” — Peter Whitford

HUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group, a proud American company specializing in mobile barriers and gates designed to protect pedestrians from vehicle incursions, today announced the opening of its new operations hub in Hutto, Texas.

The grand opening event on Thursday, April 2, 2026, will feature keynote remarks from Gregory Zerzan, General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Transportation. As a fellow Texan, Mr. Zerzan will share insights into current federal initiatives and advancements shaping infrastructure and public safety.

The facility will serve as a central headquarters for Meridian's operations across the Central United States, enhancing the company's ability to rapidly deploy its mobile life-saving solutions where they are needed most.

The opening comes at a time when public safety at events—both large and small—has become an urgent priority. Recent tragic incidents involving vehicles being driven accidentally or deliberately into crowds, including the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day 2025 that claimed 14 lives and injured dozens more, have underscored the critical need for effective perimeter protection.

Meridian Rapid Defense's mobile barriers and gates protect events of every scale, from nationally significant gatherings like the Rose Parade in Pasadena and Presidential Inaugurations to everyday community events, including marathons and local farmers' markets.

Following the keynote presentation, attendees will participate in a live Q&A session, offering an opportunity for open dialogue on real-world applications, emerging challenges, and future considerations in crowd and infrastructure protection.

"Preparedness is no longer optional—it is essential," said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford. "This new hub allows us to better support communities, municipalities, and event organizers with proven solutions that help prevent tragedies before they occur."

The event will also include welcome remarks from Whitford and President Eric Alms, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials, and an overview of Meridian's solutions and industry approach. Attendees will enjoy an open house walkthrough with live demonstrations and team interaction, along with food trucks and dedicated networking opportunities.

The event will take place at 113 Benelli Drive, Hutto, TX 78634, beginning at 11:00 AM CT. The hybrid open house format will feature a structured speaking segment, a guest keynote, and a live Q&A session.

The Hutto hub marks a significant step forward in expanding the company's national reach and reinforcing its commitment to keeping people, communities and places safer.

Meridian Archer 1200 barriers, Archer Guard, and gates are "SAFETY Act Certified" by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com

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