Meridian Rapid Defense Group Delivers Robust Vehicle Intrusion Protection at Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals

Perimeter security at Coachella 2026

120+ Meridian Specialists and Advanced Mobile Barrier Systems Secure One of the World’s Largest Festival Sites

These festivals span a vast area, with tens of thousands of people moving on foot. Our systems allow for tight vehicle control without compromising the attendee experience.” — Eric Alms

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group has deployed a major, multi-layered security operation at the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, delivering comprehensive protection against vehicle-borne intrusions across the expansive Empire Polo Club site.

The operation includes more than 120 Meridian team members working around the clock in three shifts to provide 24-hour perimeter protection. At the heart of this effort are Meridian’s industry-leading Archer 1200 vehicle barriers, along with Archer beam and rapid gates—engineered for rapid deployment, high mobility, and maximum effectiveness without the need for external power sources.

To establish a secure perimeter, Meridian has installed 93 Archer 1200 barriers and 36 Archer beam and rapid gates, all strategically positioned and actively managed throughout both Coachella weekends and the following Stagecoach Festival, now recognized as the world’s largest country music festival.

With vehicle-ramming incidents on the rise globally, Meridian’s solutions offer proven protection. The company’s barriers and gates have undergone rigorous crash testing and achieved the highest certification under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act—an industry benchmark for anti-terrorism technology.

“This is a mammoth undertaking,” said Eric Alms, President of Meridian Rapid Defense Group. “But it’s one that Meridian has demonstrated can be handled with precision and efficiency, thanks to the mobility of our products and the extraordinary dedication of our on-site team.”

Given the scale of the Empire Polo Club and the predominantly pedestrian nature of the festivals, organizers selected Meridian’s gate systems as the optimal solution for strictly controlling vehicle access while ensuring the safety and comfort of attendees.

“Keep in mind,” added Alms, “these festivals span a vast area, with tens of thousands of people moving on foot. Our systems allow for tight vehicle control without compromising the attendee experience—which is a shared priority for both Meridian and event organizers.”

Meridian’s Archer 1200 barriers, Archer Guard systems, and gates are all SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, reflecting the highest standards in protecting people, communities, and public spaces.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com.

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