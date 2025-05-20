Submit Release
CloudWave Welcomes Doug Lane as Strategic Advisor to Support Continued Innovation and Growth

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWave Inc., a leading provider of cloud-native automation and integration solutions, is pleased to announce that Doug Lane has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Doug brings decades of experience in digital transformation, enterprise architecture, and CRM strategy to support CloudWave’s expanding vision and client success initiatives.

Doug Lane is a seasoned technology executive and thought leader, known for his ability to guide organizations through large-scale digital change. Over his career, Doug has held senior leadership roles at prominent firms including Capgemini Government Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, helping Fortune 500 clients modernize their operations and unlock the value of platforms like Salesforce.

“Doug’s insights and industry expertise are a perfect fit for our strategic direction,” said Prabhakar Ramakrishnan, CEO of CloudWave. “His deep understanding of the public sector market, combined with his experience in customer-centric transformation, will help guide our next phase of growth and innovation.”

As an advisor, Doug will work closely with CloudWave’s leadership and delivery teams to refine the company’s go-to-market strategy, expand its partner ecosystem, and support its mission of delivering agile, intelligent solutions that accelerate client success.

“I’m excited to partner with CloudWave at such a pivotal time,” said Doug Lane. “Their focus on blending cloud, automation, low-code / no-code and AI to drive meaningful business outcomes is exactly what the market needs right now. I look forward to helping them scale their impact.”

This partnership marks another important milestone in CloudWave’s journey to becoming a trusted leader in modern enterprise transformation.

About CloudWave
CloudWave is an IT consulting firm specializing in cloud development, Salesforce solutions, and AI-driven automation. Headquartered in Virginia, CloudWave partners with organizations across industries to help them build smarter, scalable, and customer-centric digital systems.

For more information, visit https://cloudwaveinc.com.

Prabhakar Ramakrishnan
CloudWave Inc
+1 214-534-7719
