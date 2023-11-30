Kebaonish: Driving Sustainability with Indigenous Innovation and Strategic Alliances
The NEXE Pod is BPI compostable and complies with rigorous international standards for compostable materials, including AS 4736 (Australia), ASTM D6400 (equivalent to European EN 13432), International standard ISO 17088, and ISO 18606.
Kebaonish announces partnerships with Botanical PaperWorks, NEXE Innovations, and NMTeaB Consultancy to lead the way in sustainable initiatives.TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kebaonish has announced key partnerships with Botanical PaperWorks, NEXE Innovations, and NMTeaB Consultancy to lead the way in sustainable initiatives and underscore its unwavering commitment to ecological stewardship and innovation.
Kebaonish is an Indigenous brand that takes pride in providing high-quality coffee and tea products. Shyra Barberstock, the President and CEO of Kebaonish, shares her vision for the brand: "At Kebaonish, we share a piece of Indigenous wisdom with every cup of coffee and tea. We aim to create a global community that respects and learns from Indigenous teachings, fostering a deeper connection with the Earth and each other." Kebaonish has partnered with various organizations to ensure environmental stewardship for its launch.
Revolutionizing Marketing with Seed Paper: Kebaonish has partnered with Botanical PaperWorks for a sustainable marketing strategy. Using eco-friendly seed paper, each piece of paper features a QR code to connect customers with online information and stories. Various seeds are embedded directly in the paper and, when planted, grow wildflowers. This creates a direct connection between customers and nature. It’s an invitation to connect with Mother Earth.
Strategic Alliance with NEXE Innovations: Kebaonish has partnered with NEXE Innovations to introduce eco-innovative NEXE Coffee Pods from plant-based materials to the market in 2024. Shyra Barberstock, CEO of Kebaonish, sees it as a journey towards planetary preservation, with each fully compostable coffee pod symbolizing the company's commitment to environmental preservation.
Eco-Conscious Tea Bag Redesign with NMTeaB Consultancy: Kebaonish and NMTeaB Consultancy collaborated to redesign tea bags for environmental friendliness. The new compostable design reduces paper and cardboard usage, eliminates tags, and improves distribution efficiency — a powerful initiative towards minimizing ecological footprint.
As a Certified Aboriginal Business (CAB) by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), Kebaonish is committed to environmental balance and cultural sharing. From ethically sourced ingredients to sustainable business practices, every aspect of the company reflects a deep respect for the planet and its people.
The company invites everyone to learn more about its journey and initiatives at www.ProudlyIndigenous.com.
