Kebaonish: Charting a New Course in Economic Reconciliation and Indigenous Leadership in Canada
Kebaonish is not just a business; it's a living embodiment of the 1613 Two Row Wampum Belt and its enduring principles of mutual respect and shared prosperity.
Kebaonish fosters economic reconciliation through an Indigenous-led business and the collaborative spirit between Indigenous and Settler Canadian partners.TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring union of cultures and expertise, Indigenous (Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee) and Settler Canadian co-founders have come together to create Kebaonish, a trailblazing coffee and tea company. With 71% Indigenous ownership and leadership, Kebaonish is not just a business; it's a living embodiment of the 1613 Two Row Wampum Belt and its enduring principles of mutual respect and shared prosperity.
Shyra Barberstock, President and CEO of Kebaonish, asserts the company's vision: "Kebaonish is more than a brand; it's a movement. We are opening doors to global markets while staying true to Indigenous principles and knowledge. Our diverse team is our strength, driving us towards impactful success in the tea and coffee industry."
Kebaonish's team, embodying the spirit of the Two Row Wampum, is dedicated to building bridges between communities and the pursuit of economic reconciliation through Indigenous-led business practices, setting a precedent for Indigenous economic revitalization.
John Snell, a renowned tea blending expert and a non-Indigenous partner at Kebaonish, shares his commitment: “I joined Kebaonish to live the Two Row Wampum values of building connections and correcting past mistakes. Supporting this Indigenous enterprise means contributing to a better and more equitable future for all.”
As Kebaonish continues to grow and innovate, it stands as a symbol of hope and a model for economic reconciliation in Canada. The company's journey is a powerful testament to the potential of collaborative partnerships, grounded in respect and shared values, to create a prosperous and inclusive future for all.
To learn more about Kebaonish, visit https://www.proudlyindigenous.com.
About Kebaonish Inc.: Kebaonish Inc. is a forward-thinking Indigenous-owned and led beverage company based in the Dish with One Spoon Wampum Treaty territory and headquartered in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Rooted in tradition and guided by a profound connection to the land, they are committed to reshaping the coffee and tea industry while promoting genuine economic reconciliation.
