Lithium Interest Drives $1.2 million Subsurface Mineral Public Offering

CANADA, November 30 - Released on November 30, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan's subsurface mineral public offering held on Monday, November 27, 2023, generated $1,231,014 in revenue, driven by lithium interest in the province's southeast.

Ten subsurface permit blocks totaling 3,330 hectares were posted in the current public offering. Each of these blocks received acceptable bids.

The highest bid was $894,684 from Hub City Lithium Corporation for 1,192 hectare-block five kilometres southwest of Stoughton, east of Weyburn, that is prospective for lithium in formation water. Hub City Lithium is a joint venture between Regina-based ROK Resources Incorporated and EMP Metals Corporation.

In total, Hub City Lithium bid $1,218,045 to acquire nine permits totaling 2,292 hectares. All nine permits are in the Stoughton area and are prospective for lithium in formation water.

Prairie Land & Investment Services Limited bid $12,968 to acquire one permit totaling 1,037 hectares, located six kilometres southeast of Kerrobert. The permit is also prospective for lithium. 

This is the second of three scheduled subsurface mineral public offerings for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The next subsurface mineral public offering for the current fiscal year is scheduled for February 12, 2024.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Natosha Lipinski
Energy and Resources
Regina
Phone: 306-787-6506
Email: natosha.lipinski@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-510-3784

