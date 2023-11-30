100 Additional Provincial Nominations Allocated to Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 30 - Released on November 30, 2023

A Record-High of 7,350 Nominations for SINP in 2023

Saskatchewan advocated for an increase in immigration and the federal government has allocated an additional 100 nominations to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP), bringing the total nominations for 2023 to 7,350. These 7,350 nominations, which is the highest target in its history, will result in almost 20,000 newcomers landing in Saskatchewan over the next two years. This is in addition to about 6,000 immigrants per year through federal streams.

“Immigration is shaping Saskatchewan’s future, and increasing the SINP allocation will help our province address the growing needs of our economy,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “The SINP is responsive to new and emerging labour market challenges, and we aim to continue growing the program and welcome more newcomers each year.”

The province continues to advocate for more autonomy over immigration. In July 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan proposed the Saskatchewan Immigration Accord. Significant advancement has been made in this regard since. The proposed agreement was modelled on the current agreement between the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec and will allow Saskatchewan to set its own immigration levels, select skilled immigrants aligned with labour market needs, re-establish a family class immigration stream and give the province control over the design and delivery of settlement and integration services.

Immigration plays a vital role in supporting Saskatchewan's growing economy and labour demands and the SINP drives immigration to Saskatchewan, accounting for three-quarters of Saskatchewan’s newcomers. In 2022, Saskatchewan fully used its federal allocation of 6,040 nominations under the SINP. The program grew in 2023 as Saskatchewan requested and received the largest allocation in the program’s history at 7,250 nominations, and with today’s announcement of 100 additional nominees, the nominations for 2023 have reached 7,350. In 2024, the SINP will see its total nomination allocation grow to 8,000 and in 2025, it will grow to 8,500.

