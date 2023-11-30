RDV Systems Announces Partnership with TomTom to Overcome LiDAR Data Hurdles in Road Safety Analysis
The Integration of TomTom's LiDAR Data into the RSA-3D Platform Will Revolutionize Road Safety Assessments
In the past, a lack of accessible LiDAR data hindered our ability to provide comprehensive road safety solutions for existing roads. This partnership enables us to surmount this hurdle.”MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDV Systems, a leading innovator in road safety analysis, is excited to unveil a transformative partnership with TomTom. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as TomTom will now provide RDV Systems with crucial LiDAR data, a pivotal component in RDV's Road Safety Audit - 3D (RSA-3D) platform. This development addresses a longstanding challenge in the industry where the cost of collecting LiDAR data has been a significant hurdle for users.
— Natan Elsberg, CEO, RDV Systems
Historically, the absence of readily available LiDAR data posed a formidable challenge for infrastructure owners, as the cost of data collection was prohibitively high. However, this partnership between RDV Systems and TomTom effectively eliminates this obstacle by making high-fidelity LiDAR data accessible to a broader audience.
The integration of TomTom's LiDAR data into the RSA-3D platform will revolutionize road safety assessments, offering unparalleled accuracy and insights while significantly reducing the financial burden on users. This partnership combines TomTom's extensive LiDAR dataset with RDV Systems' cutting-edge technology, empowering engineers, planners, and decision-makers to make more informed choices regarding road safety, design and maintenance.
Natan Elsberg, CEO of RDV Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "In the past, the lack of accessible LiDAR data hindered our ability to provide comprehensive road safety solutions for existing roads. This partnership with TomTom not only enables us to surmount this hurdle but also represents a significant leap forward in our mission to provide the most advanced tools for road safety analysis. TomTom's LiDAR data will enable us to deliver even more precise and actionable insights to our customers, ultimately leading to safer and more efficient roads worldwide.”
Key Benefits of the RDV Systems and TomTom Partnership:
Enhanced Road Safety: The combination of LiDAR data and RSA-3D will help identify deficiencies and potential safety hazards on existing roads, leading to improved road safety measures.
Optimized Road Design: Road planners and engineers will have access to high-quality data to create more efficient and sustainable road designs.
Cost Savings: By eliminating the high cost of LiDAR data collection, this partnership can result in more cost-effective road infrastructure management.
TomTom's commitment to providing reliable and accurate location data aligns perfectly with RDV Systems' vision of creating safer and smarter road networks. This partnership reinforces the shared commitment of both companies to advancing road infrastructure analysis technology.
For more information about this partnership and RDV Systems' innovative RSA-3D platform, please visit RDVSystems.com. Clients worldwide rely on RDV Systems' solutions to visualize, analyze and communicate their designs. To learn more about RDV Systems, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information about RSA-3D and other road safety solutions from RDV Systems, please visit https://www.rdvsystems.com/road-safety-audit/.
