RDV SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF SASHTO 2023
Remaining Committed to Saving Lives on Our Roads, RDV Systems Sponsors SASHTO 2023, August 5-9 in Mobile, Alabama
We are delighted to be a sponsor of SASHTO 2023, a remarkable event that fosters collaboration and drives progress in the transportation industry.”MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RDV Systems, a leading provider of cutting-edge transportation solutions, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) Annual Meeting from August 5 - 9, 2023. This sponsorship marks RDV Systems' commitment to supporting and advancing the transportation industry's growth and innovation.
— Natan Elsberg, CEO
SASHTO, one of the most prestigious conferences in the transportation sector, brings together state transportation officials, industry leaders, and experts to discuss critical issues, share best practices, and explore the latest technological advancements. The event provides an invaluable platform for networking, collaboration, and professional development, ensuring the continued improvement and safety of transportation infrastructure across the Southern region.
As a sponsor of SASHTO 2023, RDV Systems is dedicated to contributing its expertise, technologies, and knowledge to help empower transportation professionals and agencies in achieving their objectives. RDV Systems' state-of-the-art software solutions have already played a pivotal role in transforming the transportation landscape, offering innovative tools for planning, managing, and optimizing transportation projects.
"We are delighted to be a sponsor of SASHTO 2023, a remarkable event that fosters collaboration and drives progress in the transportation industry," said Natan Elsberg, CEO of RDV Systems. "By sponsoring this prestigious conference, RDV Systems reaffirms its commitment to advancing transportation technologies and supporting the efforts of transportation professionals in creating safer and more efficient infrastructure for our communities."
At the SASHTO conference, RDV Systems will showcase its latest technology used to conduct virtual road safety audits, called RSA-3D. This groundbreaking tool is helping to improve road safety, reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on our roadways, all done at a reduced cost to the current process.
The benefits of RSA-3D are already being felt by roadway engineers across the country. Engineers who have used the software report that it has helped them identify potential safety hazards that they might have missed otherwise. Additionally, RSA-3D has helped engineers optimize roadway design and operation to improve safety outcomes for all users.
RDV Systems is committed to advancing road safety through innovative technology solutions like RSA-3D. The company is proud to be a leader in the road safety industry, and looks forward to continuing to work with roadway engineers and other stakeholders to improve safety outcomes on our roadways.
“We couldn’t be prouder to have the ability to link arms with US State DOT’s to offer them the opportunity to make our roads safer,” said Natan Elsberg, RDV Systems CEO and Founder. “We are working with roadway standards that are over 50 years old and things have changed.”
RDV Systems invites all attendees to visit their booth at the conference's exhibition hall to explore their comprehensive suite of products, interact with our Subject Matter experts, and learn how RDV Systems is revolutionizing transportation planning and management.
Clients worldwide rely on RDV Systems’ solutions to visualize, analyze and communicate their designs. To learn more about RDV Systems, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information about RSA-3D and other road safety solutions from RDV Systems, please visit https://www.rdvsystems.com/road-safety-audit/.
Tobi Bowen
RDV Systems
+ +1 9196560419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube