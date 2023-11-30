Popping the Cork on Sparkling Wine Cocktails
Le Grand Courtâge Shares Its Bubbly, Award-winning Creations Perfect for Holiday Celebrations
The trend of sparkling wine cocktails shows no signs of slowing down. These bubbly cocktails are fun to drink and often lighter and with less alcohol content which appeals to a lot of people.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Le Grand Courtâge, a distinctive, award-winning sparkling wine that offers a French elegance with American appeal, has unveiled new cocktails perfect to ring in the New Year and celebrate with friends and family all holiday long.
— Tawnya Falkner, Founder, Le Grand Courtâge
The latest cocktail creations were the winners of the recent Chilled Magazine contest sponsored by Le Grand Courtâge, which was designed to highlight the versatility of bubbles from breakfast to dessert. It also leverages the current trend of sparkling wine becoming a key cocktail ingredient, adding the perfect celebratory touch to holiday entertaining.
“The trend of sparkling wine cocktails shows no signs of slowing down,” said Tawyna Falkner, founder of Le Grand Courtâge. “It started with millennials embracing the spritz and has grown from there. Not only are these bubbly cocktails fun to drink but they are often lighter and with less alcohol content, which appeals to a lot of people.”
Le Grand Courtâge sparkling wine has a dry, crisp, yet fruit forward character, which creates a "balanced" wine that works well in a variety of cocktails. As Falkner points out sparkling wine is an extremely versatile cocktail ingredient as the bubbles add a nice textural element with the effervescence, and the acidity offers a great balance point.
“Our price point and palate (91 points) make our French sparkling a fabulous choice for cocktails,” Falkner added. “We think the mixologists and bartenders who won this year’s contest came up with some truly unique creations and are excited to share with consumers and have them try for themselves.”
Several highlights of the Chilled Magazine contest include:
New Dawn, New Day, New Life
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 oz Bourbon
• 1/2 oz Allspice dram
• 1/2 oz Fresh lemon juice
• A hand full of mint leaves
• 3/4 oz Homemade stone fruits honey-ginger syrup*
• 3 oz Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blanc
Preparation: Shake ingredients in shaker tin except LGC, double strain into Collins glass, fill with ice, and top with LGC. Garnish with crystalized ginger and mint leaves.
*Homemade stone fruits honey-ginger syrup
Cook diced apple (half apple), diced pear (half pear) and 1 black plum until they are soft. Grate 1 inch of ginger root and simmer for 5 min. Add 1/2 cup of water and 1 cup of honey and stir to combine at medium heat.
Lens of Luxury
Ingredients:
• 1/2 oz extra dry vermouth (9 di Dante)
• 1/2 oz Italicus
• 1/4 oz lemon juice
• 3 oz Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs Brut
Preparation: Shake the first 3 ingredients with ice for 5 seconds. Pour LGC into chilled coupe glass. Double strain vermouth mixture into LGC. Garnish with caviar topped potato chip.
Death by Spritz
Ingredients:
• 1/2 oz. London Dry Gin
• 1 oz. Aperol
• 1/2 oz. Lillet Blanc
• 0.125 oz Absinthe (about 1 barspoon)
• 2 1/2 oz Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs Brut
Preparation: Stir the first 4 ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Fill a small wine glass with ice and pour in the LGC. Strain the cocktail over the LGC and ice. Garnish with an orange twist and serve.
For a full list of winners of the Chilled contest and their recipes go to:
https://chilledmagazine.com/the-results-of-le-grand-courtage-live-joyously-sparkling-cocktail-competition-are-in
Falkner says that her company, which is owned and managed entirely by women, is dedicated to elevating the everyday and remind people to live joyously, cherishing moments with loved ones and creating magical memories with friends. “What better way to enjoy these special moments than with fun and creative cocktails,” she said.
Karen Brennan
Prosper PR
+1 917-628-1974
email us here