Aesthetic Management Solutions Announces National Distribution Partnership with The Melia RF, advanced RF micro-needling

The worlds most advanced RF micro-needling device for the face and body.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Management Solutions, is the leader in bringing world class aesthetic solutions to the medical community. Aesthetics Management Solutions was formed in 2015 to globally source the most trusted FDA cleared devices that deliver the optimal patient outcomes. We source and distribute world class technology to plastic surgeons, dermatologist and medical spa's announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with The MeliaRF™️.

“Our company wanted to work with The MeliaRF™️ because it’s the latest advancement in Radio Frequency Micro-needling and offers better patient outcomes says Dewitt Hunt President and CEO of Aesthetic Management Solutions.

To learn more about the MeliaRF™️ please contact Aesthetic Management Solutions

www.AMS-healthcare.com or info@ams-healthcare.com