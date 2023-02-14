Aesthetic Management Solutions signed an agreement for ShenB’s newest aesthetic plasma device called PlaDuo

Aesthetic Management Solutions signed a United States distribution agreement to market ShenB’s newest state-of-the-art aesthetic plasma device called PlaDuo.

Our results originated business model allows us to work with manufacturers around the globe that have specific expertise in particular categories” — Dewitt Hunt

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Management Solutions signed an exclusive United States distribution agreement to market ShenB’s newest state-of-the-art aesthetic plasma device called PlaDuo.

The PlaDuo is the world’s world’s first nitrogen gas plasma laser with Spin Shot technology. “Our results originated business model allows us to work with manufacturers around the globe that have specific expertise in particular categories,” says Dewitt Hunt founder and CEO of Aesthetic Management Solutions.

ShenB manufactures best-in-class technology. We have had a great deal of success selling Plasma into the USA and will be introducing a higher quality plasma device at a very affordable price point.

Aesthetic Management Solutions is the leader in bringing world-class aesthetic solutions to the medical community. AMS was formed in 2015 to globally source the most trusted FDA cleared devices that deliver optimal patient outcomes. We source and distribute world-class technology to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and medical spas.

For more information on Aesthetic Management Solutions products, please visit us at http://www.AMS-healthcare.com or email info@ams-healthcare.com

About ShenB

ShenB Co., Ltd. founded in 1999 and located in Seoul Korea, is a manufacturing company specializing in medical skin care treatments and aesthetic technologies. ShenB has been operating the business not only in domestic markets in Korea but also in global markets in over 45 different countries. ShenB has thrived to achieve technology excellence in developing the devices by considering various user experiences and indications throughout continuous world-class clinical studies with KOL doctors globally. http://www.shenb.com