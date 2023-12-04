Friends of Commerce Selected By Office and School Supply Wholesaler to Simplify Their Digital Transformation

Creating a collaboration to advance commerce channels, enhance supply chain solutions and provide a one-stop eCommerce solution across the customer lifecycle.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Commerce, a B2B & B2C eCommerce consulting and solution development agency, is thrilled to announce that it has been chosen by BAZIC Products, a leading provider of office and school supplies, to bolster efficiency and expand their digital transformation.

As part of this partnership, Friends of Commerce will offer comprehensive support in optimizing BAZIC's supply chain management and advancing their eCommerce channels. Leveraging Friends of Commerce's expertise and innovative solutions, BAZIC aims to streamline its eCommerce B2B, B2C and Corporate platforms and ensure top-notch services to its customers.

Key highlights of the collaboration include:

- Scalability for Rapid Growth: Friends of Commerce will contribute its vast experience and knowledge allowing BAZIC to scale their business faster and see results quickly by combining three commerce platforms into one, ensuring swift and reliable delivery of office and school supplies to customers.

- Efficiency in Operations: With the aid of Friends of Commerce's advanced ecommerce solutions, BAZIC anticipates operational efficiencies, reducing lead times and enhancing overall supply chain performance via its eCommerce channels.

- Customer-Centric Approach: The collaboration intends to prioritize the satisfaction of customers by ensuring timely delivery and a seamless ordering experience for office and school supplies across B2B and B2C.

"BAZIC Products is excited to partner with Friends of Commerce to further fortify our commitment to delivering quality office and school supplies efficiently. We chose BigCommerce as our single platform because they offered out-of-the-box solutions that our team was comfortable with,” says Aveani Moeljono, Marketing & Digital Operations Director of BAZIC Products. “After evaluating several partners of BigCommerce, we chose Friends of Commerce because from the moment we met, they understood our journey, what we needed, and for the first time, they provided a picture to show us just how complicated our current systems and processes were. Friends of Commerce got us! It was like a miracle! We didn’t need to look any further.”

“Friends of Commerce is delighted to join forces with BAZIC Products and BigCommerce to offer our expertise in eCommerce solutions,” says RJ Stephens, CEO/Co-Founder of Friends of Commerce. "Together, we aim to create a robust eCommerce system that ensures efficient management across a single platform to provide the timely delivery of office and school supplies to customers, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship."

This strategic collaboration between BAZIC Products and Friends of Commerce signifies a forward-thinking approach towards digital transformation and improving service quality and efficiency in the realm of office and school supply distribution.

ABOUT FRIENDS OF COMMERCE

Friends of Commerce is a B2B & B2C eCommerce consulting and solution development agency based in the United States. We focus on upper mid-market B2B and B2C companies needing to embark on digital transformation for the first time or moving off legacy systems. We work with our clients to ensure a transparent, full-service, end-to-end solution to grow their business. Friends of Commerce cares about making our customers successful by providing a high level of expertise, engagement, and experience at an unmatched value. Learn more at https://www.friendsofcommerce.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X formerly Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT BAZIC PRODUCTS

BAZIC Products, a distinguished B2B & B2C eCommerce and Distributor Stationery company situated in Los Angeles, CA specializes in providing an extensive range of products. Offering office supplies, school supplies, arts & crafts, and more. BAZIC Products is dedicated to delivering top-quality and cost effective products to businesses and customers alike. Our commitment centers around customer satisfaction, guiding them toward success through the utilization of our exceptional product offerings. Explore our transformative approach and discover more about the dynamic solutions BAZIC Products provides by visiting us at https://www.bazicproducts.com or follow us on Facebook, X formerly Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

ABOUT BIG COMMERCE

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.