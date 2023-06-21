Friends of Commerce Expands eCommerce Marketing Offerings Driving High Converting Traffic and Maximizing ROI

Friends of Commerce, a B2B & B2C eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency.

Expanded services focusing on B2B & B2C customers provides a one-stop eCommerce solution across the customer lifecycle

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Commerce, a B2B & B2C eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency announces an expansion of their eCommerce marketing services to serve B2B & B2C organizations looking for a faster, optimized technology solution driving ready-to-buy traffic and increasing ROI.

“We are excited to be able to offer our customers this suite of eCommerce marketing strategy tools,” says RJ Stephens, CEO/Co-Founder of Friends of Commerce. “The world-class eCommerce program allows our customers to scale their business faster and see results quickly.”

Friends of Commerce started to fill a gap in the market by providing honest, authentic, and expert-level high-integrity consulting and development services to both growing and new retailers, brands, and manufacturers at a fair and reasonable price. Our many years of experience and expertise in almost every online/commerce situation allow us to provide proven solutions that lead to becoming a trusted advisor, i.e. Friend, and transparent partner.

“Being able to map out a client's full eCommerce journey to anticipate future-state requirements is critical in order to develop and optimize systems that position clients to achieve their business objectives,” said RJ. “Our goal is to provide the best solution to our customers at every point of their eCommerce lifecycle−from the earliest planning stages to the bottom-line outcomes. Adding our marketing suite augments our current offerings and allows us to continue to provide what our customers need to be successful.”

For more information on Friend of Commerce’s marketing offerings, visit https://friendsofcommerce.com/services/.



ABOUT FRIENDS OF COMMERCE

Friends of Commerce is a B2B & B2C eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency, located in San Diego, CA. We focus on upper mid-market B2B and B2C companies needing to embark on digital transformation for the first time or moving off legacy systems. We work with our clients to ensure a transparent, full-service, end-to-end solution to grow their business. Friends of Commerce cares about making our customers successful by providing a high level of expertise, engagement, and experience at an unmatched value. Learn more at www.friendsofcommerce.com, www.twitter.com/CommerceFriends www.facebook.com/commercefriends, www.linkedin.com/company/friendsofcommerce