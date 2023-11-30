THE MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION AWARDS OVER $100,000 IN HOLOCAUST EDUCATION GRANTS
OVER 40,000 STUDENTS REACHED IN 32 STATES
Live every day with love not hate and you will accomplish so much more in life.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today that they awarded more than $100,000 in Holocaust Education Grants during their 2023/2024 grant cycle. This is the most the foundation has ever granted, reaching over 40,000 students in 23 states across the nation, and it highlights the desire of educators to teach about this important history and its related lessons.
— Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust Survivor
MSHEF empowers educators to teach anti-hate initiatives to inspire a world of equality, kindness, and respect. By supporting Holocaust education in schools, MSHEF hopes to equip students with the knowledge and values necessary to shape a better future. The foundation provides financial support for educators to integrate Holocaust education into their curriculum, covering expenses such as educational materials, field trips, speaker fees, and the facilitation of assemblies and programs.
During the 2023/2024 grant cycle, MSHEF received a total of 155 grant applications, with over 140 deserving projects being selected for funding. The annual grant cycle, which opens each August, ensures that the awarded funds can be utilized within the current school year.
"We are thrilled we’ve achieved such widespread reach in our latest grant cycle," said Ann Arnold, Co-Founder of MSHEF. “These grants enable educators to engage students in crucial conversations about the lessons of the past and their relevance to contemporary issues." As MSHEF continues to make a lasting impact on Holocaust education, the foundation encourages educators nationwide to apply for future grant opportunities as part of the ongoing effort to create a culture of inclusivity and understanding among students.
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 4 years, MSHEF has granted over $290,000, covering 32 states and reaching over 114,000 students.
