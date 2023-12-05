nandbox, Inc. Unveils New Range of Luxurious and Customizable App Templates

nandbox, the industry’s number one native app builder, is proud to announce new customizable templates that will give your app a whole new luxurious look.

That is why the release of new templates and the redesign of the older ones to have the same sophisticated layout and design will help app developers create an app that people will love and enjoy.”
— Mohamed Osman
KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox, Inc., the no-code industry’s number one native app builder, are proud to announce new customizable templates that will give users an app with a whole new luxurious look. Users can now choose their desired template from a variety of choices that support various industries. This new layout and template design will provide our clients with a professional look and feel for their app. It will help users feel the enhancements of our app builder and deliver a seamlessly designed app —an app that will help users beat competitors in the market.

“Our vision is to always stay up-to-date with modern and aesthetic designs for our customizable templates that will give our clients an app with a luxurious look that will help their users navigate their way through the app easily.” Mohamed Osman, Lead UI/UX Designer, stated, “That is why the release of new templates and the redesign of the older ones to have the same sophisticated layout and design will help app developers create an app that people will love and enjoy.”

nandbox is releasing new app builder features, solutions, and a much more enhanced workflow. Our app builder now offers 32 different templates that support variety and cover a lot of industries, giving app creators diverse options. nandbox released templates that support industries like food, sports, communication, education, community, news, booking and events, and e-commerce. Furthermore, nandbox presents a new bilingual experience through the release of new templates that are in different languages other than only English.

“We decided to create templates in Spanish and Portuguese as well because we found that Spain and Portugal have a high demand for our app builder,” says Hazem Maguid, founder and CEO of nandbox Inc. "It is with utmost pride that we announce these new solutions that will help enhance our client communications and eliminate any language barriers that people may experience.” Continued Maguid.

Now, users can create apps that support various languages and feature completely new aesthetic template designs through nandbox’s native no-code app builder. Try the new app templates now!

About nandbox Inc.
nandbox, the creator of Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to e-commerce apps, or a mix of both, empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for its high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.
For more information, please visit https://nandbox.com/

