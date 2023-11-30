6th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Benton associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





30 November 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit court judge vacancy in Division IV of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of Judge Megan B. Benton to the position of circuit judge in Platte County.





There are 1- applicants for the vacancy. Seven of the applicants are men, and three are women. Based on provided information, there is one minority applicant. Three applicants work in the private sector; five work in the public sector. Two applicants report being employed in both the public and private sectors. Based on provided information, the average age of the applicants is 42.9 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 10 applicants:





Susan M. Casey Kevin D. Humiston Jared M. Leslie Elizabeth A. Murray Myles A. Perry Blake C. Sherer Nicolas J. Taulbee Maria M. Theoharidis Cody L. Wiegers James Robert Willard, Jr.





The commission plans to meet to interview applicants starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Interviews will take place at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, in Platte City. Each applicant will be separately notified of the time scheduled for their interview. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division IV of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Platte County.





Members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



