The Government’s participation in UN Climate Change Conference COP28

From 30 November to 12 December, the world is gathering in Dubai for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). The Swedish Government is being be represented there by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is taking place in Dubai. The focus of this year’s conference is on two particular issues: a global review of climate work based on the Paris Agreement and phasing out of fossil fuels.

Sweden is taking part with representatives of the Government, the Government Offices, the Riksdag and government agencies. Youth representatives and civil society representatives are also taking part in the delegation. Business Sweden is also attending with a delegation of 23 Swedish companies, representing both large enterprises and smaller entrepreneur-driven businesses in a range of sectors.

Representing the Government:

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is taking part on 1–2 December and attending the conference’s high-level meeting starting on 1 December. Mr Kristersson will deliver the national address, participate in events highlighting the role of nuclear energy in meeting climate goals, take part in the launch of a partnership for phasing out emissions from heavy industry within the framework of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), and inaugurate the Swedish pavilion.

Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch is attending on 2–5 December. Ms Busch will take part in the European Commission’s Energy Day and deliver a speech at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Atoms4NetZero event. She will also take part in a number of side meetings and panel discussions being held during COP28.

Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari is taking part in the final negotiations on 8–12 December. Ms Pourmokhtari is speaking at an event with LeadIT and delivering the introductory speech at Swedish Energy Agency event on international climate investments in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. She is also attending ministerial meetings on climate finance and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, and meeting with Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, her fellow Nordic environmental ministers and representatives of the Swedish business sector in attendance for discussions on their ability to contribute to global climate transition.

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell is attending on 4 December. He is delivering the introductory speech at a business event on opportunities for further emissions reductions within the financial sector, taking part in a donor meeting for the Adaptation Fund and attending the launch of a new Nordic-American collaboration to mobilise private capital with the aim of scaling up climate investments.

For more information about the participation of the Prime Minister and the other ministers, please contact the relevant press secretary.