Author Laurie Robinson Haden Tells Readers to Use Adversity and Setbacks as a Launching Pad for Success

It's Time to Shine Amazon Best Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Time to Shine, A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," written by Author Laurie Robinson Haden, is her clarion call to women of color. It offers motivational tips and actionable advice to navigate life's challenges and emerge as shining stars in their own right. Laurie's work resonates deeply with individuals seeking guidance, encouragement, and a roadmap to overcome obstacles and claim their place in the world.

In Chapter V of her compelling new book, "It's Time to Shine," esteemed attorney, author, and motivational speaker Haden fearlessly opens up about the formative experiences that shaped her. She candidly shares her journey and speaks about her early years as the product of divorced parents. Laurie vividly depicts the struggles children of such households face, giving a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of navigating such circumstances.

Thank God for faith and a strong community that surrounded and sustained her through adversity and setbacks. Laurie highlights both factors' pivotal roles during those challenging times and still largely resonate today. Laurie's unwavering belief in the strength of faith and the power of community continually shapes her perspective and guides her through life's trials.

Through poignant storytelling, Laurie delves into the setbacks and tragedies woven into the fabric of her life. They created a beautiful tapestry laced with resilience and determination. She wants the readers to know that even though "life is not a bowl of cherries," they can climb the insurmountable and persevere.

As a sought-after speaker, Laurie has shared her wisdom and know-how with appearances on varied circuits, including, most recently, the top-rated "Your Working Life Podcast and the "Association of Black Women Attorneys (ABWA) Book Club Podcast."

As an accomplished attorney, celebrated author, and dynamic speaker, Laurie Robinson Haden has established herself as a beacon of inspiration for women seeking empowerment and success. Her unwavering commitment to education, mentorship, and community building underscores her belief in the transformative power of these elements in achieving personal and professional success.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a distinguished attorney, bestselling author, and inspiring speaker known for her empowering messages. Her work is rooted in the belief that advocacy and using one's voice are essential tools for personal and societal improvement.

