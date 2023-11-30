Glen Breton Single Malt Whisky Celebrates a Triple Win at the Prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards
Glen Breton Single Malt Whisky, a renowned name in the world of fine spirits, has achieved remarkable success at the Whiskies of the World Awards.GLENVILLE, CAPE BRETON, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Triple Triumph for Glen Breton
Glen Breton, the flagship brand of Glenora Distillery, has once again demonstrated its prowess in the global whisky arena by clinching a triple win at the esteemed Whiskies of the World Awards. This year, the distillery's exceptional Glen Breton Ice 10 Year Old Canadian Single Malt was awarded a prestigious Gold medal, while the Glen Breton Rare 14-Year-Old and 19 Year Old Canadian Single Malt Whiskies each received Silver, underscoring the brand's consistent quality and innovation in whisky making.
The Whiskies of the World Awards, a globally recognized whisky competition, annually brings together a diverse range of whiskies to be judged by a panel of leading tastemakers and influencers in the beverage industry. The competition evaluates entries on a 100-point scale, focusing on aromatics, flavour, and finish. Glen Breton's achievement in this rigorous contest is a testament to their dedication to excellence in every aspect of whisky production.
"We are thrilled and honoured by this recognition at the Whiskies of the World Awards," said Lauchie MacLean, President of Glenora Distillery. "These awards are a reflection of our commitment to crafting whiskies of the highest calibre. The Gold for our Glen Breton Ice 10-Year-Old and the two Silver medals for our 14 and 19-Year-Old Rare whiskies are not just wins for Glen Breton but for the entire Canadian whisky community."
Glen Breton's Ice 10 Year Old, the gold medal recipient, is a testament to the distillery's innovative spirit and mastery in whisky making. The Silver medalists, Glen Breton Rare 14 and 19 Year Old, represent the pinnacle of Glen Breton's craftsmanship and the rich heritage of Canadian single malt whisky.
About Glenora Distillery
For over three decades, Glenora Distillery has been at the forefront of producing premium single malt whisky in Canada. Located in the picturesque Cape Breton Highlands, the distillery is renowned for its fusion of traditional Scottish distillation methods with distinctive Canadian artisanship. This unique approach has resulted in a range of exceptional single malt whiskies, each embodying Glenora's commitment to quality and tradition. The distillery's recent accolades at the Whiskies of the World Awards further cement its status as a leader in the world of fine spirits.
For more information, visit https://www.glenbretonwhisky.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Lauchie MacLean at 902-468-6516 or info@glenora1.ca.
