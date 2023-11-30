Hip-Hop Nonprofit Words, Beats & Life Announces New Talent to Board of Directors
Erwin Kwawu, Capital Group; Gloria Nauden, DC Community Development Consortium; and Tonia Wellons, Greater Washington Community Foundation
Together, we will optimize our efforts to create positive change and empower our community, especially youth, through the transformative power of hip-hop.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Words, Beats & Life, DC's longest-running hip-hop-based arts educational nonprofit, announces three new members to the Board of Directors. Erwin Kwawu, Capital Group; Gloria Nauden, DC Community Development Consortium; and Tonia Wellons, Greater Washington Community Foundation join the Board of Directors, and they will start their terms immediately.
— Mazi Mutafa, founding executive director of Words, Beats & Life
"We are thrilled to welcome three exceptionally talented and passionate individuals to our board of directors. Their unique talent, perspectives and genuine commitment to strengthening communities in the DC metropolitan area, will undoubtedly enrich our organization's mission and strategic imperatives,” said Mazi Mutafa, founding executive director of Words, Beats & Life. “With their guidance and expertise, we are poised to make an even greater impact on the lives we serve. Together, we will optimize our efforts to create positive change and empower our community, especially youth, through the transformative power of hip-hop."
Erwin Kwawu is a technologist, entrepreneur and music lover. Erwin is a proactive, inquisitive technologist and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years in the investment management space with the Capital Group Companies (American Funds). Erwin is an entrepreneur in the tech, public relations and startup ecosystem as well as a community developer building sustainable housing abroad. Erwin has established a reputation for leveraging his relationships and expertise in building and leading impactful, cross-functional teams focused on outperformance.
Gloria Nauden is a thirty-year marketing strategist with an imprint on local and national organizations — from media and the arts, to banking and finance. As a creative community development expert, Gloria works at the nexus of public, private, and philanthropic relationships for social and economic impacts. Gloria is currently managing a start-up economic justice nonprofit: DC Community Development Consortium (www.DCCDC.org), with a mission to close the racial wealth gap in Washington DC by channeling capital and connections to Black entrepreneurs. Gloria also serves on or supports several professional and community organizations — Capitalbop.com, Viva Dance School, Words, Beats & Life, Women of Color in Community Development, Anacostia Youth Film Festival, Ward8 CED, and 100 Black Women of DC.
Tonia Wellons is the President & CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, the largest public foundation in the region with over $450 million in assets and $80 million in annual grants. Under her leadership, The Community Foundation has developed a bold 10-year strategic vision that will leverage its resources and expertise toward closing our region’s racial wealth gap. Tonia has more than 20 years of experience in public and private partnerships, financial access and inclusion, and international development. Prior to her role at The Community Foundation, Tonia served as a political appointee for the Obama Administration as head of global partnerships at the Peace Corps, and previously as a fund manager at the World Bank Group. Tonia serves on the board of Leadership Greater Washington, Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers, Bishop McNamara High School, and the Howard University School of Education Board of Visitors. She is a member of the Federal City Council, DC Interagency Council on Homelessness, and The Economic Club of Washington DC. She has been recognized as one of Washingtonian's Most Powerful Women in Washington and by the Washington Business Journal as a 2023 Woman Who Means Business and 2020 Nonprofit Leader of the Year. Tonia is a 20+ year resident of Prince George’s County and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She has a master’s degree in Public Administration and International Development Policy from the University of Delaware, and a bachelor’s in Political Science from North Carolina A&T State University.
Words, Beats & Life delivers quality programming for youth and their families, all rooted in the essence of hip-hop and education. Beyond captivating performances, their events and overall programming offer attendees an immersive experience, introducing them to the world of MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti artists, and fostering a profound appreciation for the vibrant musical renaissance that is hip-hop.
Embrace your inner hip-hop philanthropist and make a positive impact by supporting Words, Beats & Life through your generous donations today. Your contributions play a pivotal role in sustaining workshops, after-school programs, concerts, and festivals. By investing in their arts-based educational programs, you empower a diverse community of youth, creatives, practicing artists, and scholars to bridge the gap between
Mercy Chikowore
mercyc PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WBL 2023 Annual Report Rap Up featuring Trus Real