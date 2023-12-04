AV-Comparatives Foster Knowledge Exchange Between IT Security Vendors and Journalists
AV-Comparatives, a leading independent testing organisation in the cybersecurity field, recently hosted a round table event focused on knowledge transfer.
Scientific exchange in a trustworthy manner is essential for security.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, staying informed on the latest developments is crucial for IT managers, CISOs, and other tech-savvy professionals. Trusted sources of information that combine in-depth analysis without unnecessary jargon are vital to maintaining a strong security posture. The round table was designed to promote dialogue and exchange of ideas, boosting information to the end-user.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
Undoubtedly, one of the most valuable tools in the effective armoury against cyber threats is information. The right information can enable users to understand the threats they face, make informed decisions on protecting their digital assets, and respond promptly and effectively when breaches occur. This is where magazines help users.
The event attracted around 20 attendees, including representatives from all major IT security vendors and journalists from the most significant magazines in the DACH region. This remarkable turnout is a testament to the industry's commitment to fostering solid connections and the importance placed on AV-Comparatives' role as an independent, authoritative, and knowledgeable resource for cyber security solutions.
The round table commenced with a presentation from AV-Comparatives, highlighting the company's expertise in providing comprehensive, reliable information about various endpoint security solutions. This introduction served to reaffirm the brand's independence and dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased evaluations, essential for IT professionals to make informed decisions regarding their security infrastructure.
Following the presentation was an open discussion, which allowed for an insightful exchange of knowledge between attendees. Key industry topics were addressed, with participants delving into emerging technologies, innovations in threat detection, and trends in endpoint protection. The conversation was marked by a genuine willingness to share information and work together in the pursuit of a common goal: enhancing cybersecurity and mitigating risks for businesses and organisations in the digital world.
The success of this round table event exemplifies AV-Comparatives' dedication to fostering collaboration and equipping IT professionals with the actionable insights they need for effective decision-making. The knowledge exchange between IT security vendors and journalists was strengthened, fortifying the flow of reliable and detailed information throughout the industry. AV-Comparatives' commitment to this mission remains steadfast, thereby ensuring tech-savvy professionals and organisations can continue to rely on the brand's trusted voice in the ever-changing world of cybersecurity.
