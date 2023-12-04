Submit Release
RestoGPT AI Spotlights At The Digital Workers Forum, Bringing Digital Employees To SMB Restaurants

Co-founder of RestoGPT AI, Gary Chaglasyan, showcasing RestoGPT AI at the Digital Workers Forum, taking place in the Plug & Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, CA.

RestoGPT AI spotlights at the Digital Workers Forum, taking place in the Plug & Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, CA.

RestoGPT AI, the digital employee for restaurant delivery management, becomes the first restaurant tech to join the International Digital Worker Association.

RestoGPT AI's mission is to make AI accessible for SMB restaurants to take full control and independence over their off-premise operations by growing their direct ordering, hands-off. ”
— Vincent Chaglasyan
SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two weeks ago, the International Digital Worker Association (IDWA) hosted the eagerly anticipated Digital Workers Forum at the Plug & Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, CA. The forum focused on the practical implementations of AI Agents in Enterprise and SMBs, with 300+ attendants (enterprise and SMB leaders, c-suite, venture capitalists, influencers) and 30+ speakers, which featured the leading minds in AI, including Sergey Edunov (Director of Gen AI Engineering/Llama 2, Meta), Dr. Nik Spirin (Director of Gen AI, NVIDIA) and Dr. David Yang (AI pioneer, ABBYY, Newo.ai) to name a few.

Among the speakers and featured AI startups, RestoGPT AI took the spotlight, being the first restaurant tech startup to bring AI agents to restaurant delivery and join the IDWA, with co-founders Gary and Vincent Chaglasyan present at the conference.

During the practical AI applications session, Gary Chaglasyan took to the stage to present RestoGPT AI’s digital employee for SMB restaurants. RestoGPT AI is a digital employee for restaurants that instantly creates a direct delivery storefront from their menu, and manages, delivers and grows online orders. With RestoGPT AI, a restaurant can fully transition their delivery from third-party to direct in 24 hours, while saving on staff, commission and platform costs, and keep their customer data for loyalty.

The co-founders finished with RestoGPT AI’s vision of building the “Tesla for restaurants”, with 1 million digital workers being deployed to over 1 million restaurants in the US.

