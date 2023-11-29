Submit Release
New handbook published on getting people with disabilities into the workplace

GENEVA (ILO News) – Guidance on practical ways to include more people with disabilities in the corporate workplace, collected from 30 leading multinational companies, has been published by the ILO Global Business and Disability Network (GBDN), to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on 3 December.

In Businesses leading the way on disability inclusion: A compilation of good corporate practices, each company presents one best practice it uses, with the aim of inspiring and encouraging other companies to improve the inclusion of persons with disabilities in their workforces.

The suggestions cover all aspects of employment – including making recruitment processes fully accessible, appropriate skills training, awareness raising, accessible physical and digital infrastructures and reasonable workplace adjustments.

All the companies included in the guide are members of the GBDN, which works to help enterprises achieve business success, while simultaneously creating equal opportunities and a welcoming culture for people with disabilities.

There are an estimated 1.3 billion people with disabilities in the world, or one in six persons globally. On average, people with disabilities are twice as likely to be unemployed compared to their peers without disabilities.

