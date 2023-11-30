Submit Release
Green power push

With the commitment to the net-zero target by 2050, Việt Nam is looking to harness LNG-fuelled power for its high energy values and lower emissions. However, the current challenging situation requires more stringent actions for the country’s sustainable development.

