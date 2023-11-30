HotelsByDay Rolls Out 'Holiday Oasis' Giveaway – A Cheerful Retreat for the Holiday Season
Win a serene $150 daycation in our festive giveaway. Embrace relaxation this holiday season.
As the holiday season wraps the world in its festive embrace, it also brings a flurry of activities that can be overwhelming. In a delightful response, HotelsByDay announces the 'Holiday Oasis' giveaway. This engaging initiative aims to sprinkle some extra joy during this bustling time, offering three lucky participants a chance to win a $150 daycation at one of the many partner hotels.
— Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO HotelsByDay
The Holiday Season:
A Chance to Unwind Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder of HotelsByDay, comments on this festive initiative with a twinkle in his eye. "The holidays are a magical carousel of activities, and we recognize that sometimes you need a moment to step off and catch your breath," said Moati. "Our 'Holiday Oasis' is not just a giveaway; it's an invitation to pause, relax, and rejuvenate in style."
Join the Festive Fun:
How to Enter the Giveaway The giveaway starts on a cheery note on November 30, 2023, and will continue spreading joy until December 26, 2023. Participants can join the holiday fun on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Engaging with the contest is easy and enjoyable – simply like, comment, share the post with the hashtag #HolidayOasis, and follow @HotelsByDay.
Eligibility:
Open to All Seeking a Joyful Escape This contest welcomes all individuals aged 18 and above, eager for a chance to unwind in locations where HotelsByDay extends its cozy hospitality. Check our Terms & Conditions for more information.
Winner Selection:
A Surprise Under the Virtual Tree The lucky winners will be announced on December 27, 2023, bringing an additional dose of post-holiday cheer. Should a winner not respond within four days, the gift of relaxation will pass to an alternate participant.
About HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay, established in 2015, revolutionizes short-term hotel stays by offering flexible, hourly bookings. Designed for convenience and efficiency, our platform caters to guests seeking a comfortable space for a few hours, whether for work, relaxation, or a quick rest during layovers. Partnering with various hotels, HotelsByDay ensures accessibility to premium amenities and day use accommodations, making it the go-to choice for a new era of smart, on-demand hotel stays.
Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
hello@hotelsbyday.com
Holidays can be magical yet overwhelming. Let us be your oasis of serenity!