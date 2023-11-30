HotelsByDay Rolls Out 'Holiday Oasis' Giveaway – A Cheerful Retreat for the Holiday Season

sparkling cider in two glasses with red holiday decoration

Holiday Oasis Daycation Giveaway

HotelsByDay logo of two gold skeleton keys in a criss cross pattern

HotelsByDay

Win a serene $150 daycation in our festive giveaway. Embrace relaxation this holiday season.

The holidays are a magical carousel of activities, and we recognize that sometimes you need a moment to step off and catch your breath,”
— Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO HotelsByDay
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season wraps the world in its festive embrace, it also brings a flurry of activities that can be overwhelming. In a delightful response, HotelsByDay announces the 'Holiday Oasis' giveaway. This engaging initiative aims to sprinkle some extra joy during this bustling time, offering three lucky participants a chance to win a $150 daycation at one of the many partner hotels.

The Holiday Season:
A Chance to Unwind Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder of HotelsByDay, comments on this festive initiative with a twinkle in his eye. "The holidays are a magical carousel of activities, and we recognize that sometimes you need a moment to step off and catch your breath," said Moati. "Our 'Holiday Oasis' is not just a giveaway; it's an invitation to pause, relax, and rejuvenate in style."

Join the Festive Fun:
How to Enter the Giveaway The giveaway starts on a cheery note on November 30, 2023, and will continue spreading joy until December 26, 2023. Participants can join the holiday fun on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Engaging with the contest is easy and enjoyable – simply like, comment, share the post with the hashtag #HolidayOasis, and follow @HotelsByDay.

Eligibility:
Open to All Seeking a Joyful Escape This contest welcomes all individuals aged 18 and above, eager for a chance to unwind in locations where HotelsByDay extends its cozy hospitality. Check our Terms & Conditions for more information.

Winner Selection:
A Surprise Under the Virtual Tree The lucky winners will be announced on December 27, 2023, bringing an additional dose of post-holiday cheer. Should a winner not respond within four days, the gift of relaxation will pass to an alternate participant.

About HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay, established in 2015, revolutionizes short-term hotel stays by offering flexible, hourly bookings. Designed for convenience and efficiency, our platform caters to guests seeking a comfortable space for a few hours, whether for work, relaxation, or a quick rest during layovers. Partnering with various hotels, HotelsByDay ensures accessibility to premium amenities and day use accommodations, making it the go-to choice for a new era of smart, on-demand hotel stays.

Holidays can be magical yet overwhelming. Let us be your oasis of serenity!

HotelsByDay Rolls Out 'Holiday Oasis' Giveaway – A Cheerful Retreat for the Holiday Season

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

