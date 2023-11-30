Explore the Future of Robotics with myAGV 2023's Advanced 3D Vision and Jetson Nano Edition
Elephant Robotics introduces the upgraded myAGV 2023 with 3D vision technologies, a new Jetson Nano version and 3 optional accessories.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG , CHINA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Robotics proudly announces the release of myAGV 2023, a upgrade to its highly acclaimed Automated Guided Vehicle. This upgrade not only targets existing problems but is also committed to incorporating the latest technologies to meet the ever-changing market needs, making it more advanced technologically but also more reliable and user-friendly in practical applications. The myAGV Pi 2023, an upgraded iteration of the myAGV Pi, seamlessly retains all the features of its predecessor with backward compatibility. It features the Raspberry Pi 4B as its core processor, equipped with native hardware interfaces. The myAGV 2023 integrates the advanced 3D vision technology, introduces a new Jetson Nano version, and offers users 3 exciting accessory options, including a Astra Pro 2 3D camera, a 7-inch IPS high-definition touchscreen and a spare battery.
One More Choice：the New Jetson Nano Version
In addition to the original Raspberry Pi version, Elephant Robotics introduces the myAGV Jetson Nano 2023 so as to meet the needs of tech enthusiasts and professionals. This new version harnesses the capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Nano B01 as its core processor, and it integrates with the optional Astra Pro 2 3D camera, designed to meet the specific image and vision processing requirements of users. The myAGV Jetson Nano 2023 supports a comprehensive array of functions, including 3D SLAM mapping，2D SLAM mapping, navigation, positioning. With this upgrade, myAGV Jetson Nano 2023 becomes a versatile robotic tool for users seeking advanced capabilities in machine vision and robotics deep learning applications.
Advanced 3D Vision Integration
The myAGV Jetson Nano 2023 excels in technological innovation, particularly with its seamless integration of 3D vision technology. This feature significantly improves the AGV's computer vision and robotic perception capabilities, elevating its environmental awareness and navigation precision. The optional Astra Pro 2 3D camera enhances spatial awareness, ensuring safety in operations and expanding the range of potential robotic applications. With this advanced computer vision technology, the myAGV Jetson Nano 2023 becomes a versatile and essential robotic product for various industries and applications.
Enhanced User Experience with Optional Accessories
Understanding the diverse needs of users, Elephant Robotics presents 3 optional accessories for myAGV 2023. The myAGV Jetson Nano version stands out due to the superior performance of the NVIDIA-developed processor, especially in terms of GPU graphics processing power when compared to the Raspberry Pi version. Therefore, the 1st optional accessory, the Astra Pro 2 3D camera, is designed specifically for the myAGV Jetson Nano version. Secondly, the addition of the optional 7-inch IPS high-definition touchscreen provides users with a visual interface, which enables intuitive human-robot interaction and simplifies the control and monitoring of the robot's operations. Elephant Robotics also introduces a spare battery option, addressing the demand for extended operational capabilities. With a standby battery life of 328 min and a working battery life of 181 min under full load, the addition of a spare battery effectively doubles myAGV 2023's productivity in long-duration tasks. The optional spare battery compartment ensures uninterrupted performance, making myAGV 2023 an ideal robot car for scenarios requiring sustained operational efficiency.
Upgraded Performance with Advanced Features
The myAGV 2023 is equipped with a high-efficiency planetary brushless DC motor, significantly boosting motion efficiency and reliability while minimizing maintenance costs. This makes it an economically smart robotic choice for users aiming for operational excellence and cost-effectiveness. With a 360° comprehensive LiDAR, mecanum wheel omnidirectional tires, and a fully enclosed metal frame, the myAGV 2023 gains heightened environmental perception and mobility, effectively navigating through complex dynamic surroundings. The addition of LED lights not only improves the sleek and technological aesthetics of the myAGV 2023 but also serves a practical purpose by improving the visibility of its working status. This crucial feature allows for real-time monitoring by operators, leading to a substantial enhancement in operational efficiency. Elephant Robotics has introduced a Python API interface to the myAGV 2023. It is carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of developers and advanced users, providing increased flexibility and control over the myAGV's movements.
In education, the myAGV 2023 serves as an advanced and versatile robotic tool for learning, research, and competitions. The robot vehicle serves as the best educational robot in robotics disciplines and labs, offering students a hands-on robot work learning experience with its user-friendly interface and compatibility with open-source Python-based code. With expandability and high openness, myAGV encourages robotic innovation and creativity, making it an ideal robot companion for learning and experimentation.
Additionally, myAGV's precise control, advanced navigation, and adaptability make it a perfect consumer robot choice for robotics competitions. Its modular configuration, along with compatibility with M5Stack and Raspberry Pi versions, empowers users to explore their creativity, experiment with different components, develop custom robotic solutions and build their own robots. A notable improvement in the myAGV 2023 is its increased payload from 2KG to an impressive 5KG. This upgrade not only signifies a significant capacity boost but also expands the robot's versatility, allowing it to carry up to 5 types of robotic arms, including 4 DOF robotic arms (myPallitizer 260 Series and ultraArm Series), 6 DOF robotic arms (mechArm 270 Series and myCobot 280 Series), and 7 DOF robotic arm (myArm 300 Pi). The seamless integration with these robotic arms allows myAGV 2023 to form a compound mobile robot, unlocking vast possibilities for a multitude of applications. The myAGV Jetson Nano 2023, supporting 3D machine vision and deep learning applications, opens new avenues for innovation in competitions, enabling users to tackle complex challenges and contribute to groundbreaking developments in robotics.
Elephant Robotics is excited to introduce the myAGV 2023 to the market, anticipating widespread adoption and recognition for its enhanced capabilities and improved user experiences. With its advanced features, expanded compatibility, and extended battery life, the myAGV 2023 is poised to revolutionize automated guided vehicle applications across various industries and use cases.
