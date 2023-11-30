SaaSify launches AWS Marketplace API integration, Assisting ISVs in accelerating Cloud Marketplace growth
SaaSify enhances ISV operations in AWS Marketplace with its latest integration, offering streamlined, efficient cloud marketplace SaaS listing and transactions.
SaaSify empowers ISVs to harness the full power of AWS Marketplace, simplifying complex processes and unlocking unprecedented opportunities.”REDMOND, WA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSify, a leading cloud marketplace integration platform developed by Spektra Systems, proudly announces the general availability of its integration with AWS Marketplace APIs, following the APIs' launch at AWS re:Invent 2023. This significant advancement underlines SaaSify's dedication to enhancing cloud marketplace operations for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
— Manesh Raveendran Pillai, CEO Spektra Systems
AWS Marketplace, a renowned digital catalog, offers thousands of software listings from ISVs, making it a breeze to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this integration, SaaSify extends its capabilities to help ISVs optimize and simplify their presence in AWS Marketplace. This encompasses everything from listing to managing and transacting SaaS offerings, providing ISVs with a comprehensive, streamlined approach to cloud marketplace sales, with significant focus on integration with CRM systems such as Salesforce.
SaaSify has been pivotal in assisting ISVs to list, manage, and transact SaaS on various cloud marketplaces, facilitating millions in cloud marketplace sales. This integration, coupled with being featured in the AWS Marketplace blog, reaffirms SaaSify's robust capabilities and its role as an enabler in the cloud marketplace ecosystem. SaaSify stands out for its ability to empower ISVs with a comprehensive suite of tools and features to effectively list, manage, and transact their SaaS offerings on cloud marketplaces. The platform's intuitive interface, flexibility to customize for your specific needs, advanced reporting & analytics, aiding ISVs in making informed decisions to optimize their marketplace presence and maximize revenue growth.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
SaaSify's enhanced Salesforce Application marks the beginning of a new era of convenience and efficiency for sellers in cloud marketplaces. Designed to integrate seamlessly within the Salesforce environment, the SaaSify app automates both private offers (including Customers and CPPO) and the AWS ACE Pipeline (Co-Sell) process.
The integration of SaaSify within Salesforce addresses a critical need for simplicity and familiarity in cloud marketplace operations. Sellers can leverage the robust capabilities of SaaSify without the need to navigate new tools or interfaces. This integration effectively eliminates the complexities traditionally associated with managing cloud marketplace transactions, allowing sellers to focus more on strategic aspects of their sales and less on operational logistics.
𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐒𝐢𝐟𝐲'𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐒𝐕𝐬 𝐭𝐨:
• Seamlessly turn Salesforce opportunities, quotes, and other salesforce objects into private offers for AWS Marketplace.
• Manage the entire lifecycle of cloud marketplace sales within Salesforce's familiar interface, including the Co-sell (AWS ACE Pipeline).
• Tracking of customer purchases, post-usage, and subscription management for SaaS contracts directly within Salesforce.
• Gain real-time visibility and management capabilities over the status of each private offer and ACE opportunity, enhancing customer engagement and deal success rates.
Unlock new growth opportunities in cloud marketplaces with SaaSify's AWS integration. Experience streamlined operations and enhanced sales strategies. Book a demo to see how SaaSify can transform your marketplace journey.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐒𝐢𝐟𝐲
SaaSify is a leading-edge cloud marketplace integration platform by Spektra Systems, dedicated to empowering ISVs in maximizing their presence and sales on cloud marketplaces. With a focus on innovation and ease-of-use, SaaSify is the preferred choice for over 100 ISVs, driving their success in today's competitive cloud marketplace landscape.
