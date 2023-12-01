Hyperhumans: The Startup Defining the Future of AI-Enhanced Data Interaction
Hyperhumans - a visionary new tech start-up founded by an award-winning team - today announced its official incorporation and launch.
TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperhumans - a visionary new tech start-up - today announced its official incorporation and launch, signifying a major step in bringing the advantages of data analytics and artificial intelligence to the world.
— Dinidh O'Brien, CEO Hyperhumans
Founded in Tallinn, Estonia by tech startup veterans Dinidh OBrien, Leszek Krol and Jarrod Robertson, Hyperhumans is set to release their first app early next year; a groundbreaking tool designed to empower users of all kinds with novel data interactions and a personal A.I. copilot for actionable insights.
The co-founders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, but also a strongly convincing background when it comes to the sensitive topic of A.I. and data. Mr O’Brien and Mr Krol previously worked together at an EU-funded startup that built a technological system to guarantee consent-based and private access to medical data for pro-patient research. Mr O’Brien also consulted in this capacity with the European Commission on the implementation of pro-patient data protection and privacy laws, as well as giving presentations at the European Institute of Technology’s Health division on the importance of citizen data rights. Mr Krol is a multi award-winning A.I. developer and business mentor, who made the dean’s list in law school while helping successfully launch and manage multiple startups. Mr Robertson - previously Senior Vice President at US Capital - is a startup executive with several successful launches focused on innovative technology in the US, European, and Asian markets. He has also served as a partner and founder of London and Switzerland based consulting firms and a US based hedge fund. Together the co-founders’ extensive background at the forefront of emerging technology will ensure that Hyperhumans establishes itself as a leader of technological innovation in the years to come.
"We are convinced that A.I. has the power to bring an insane amount of value to you - whether you’re a company or an individual. Our goal is to make it easy to connect the power of A.I. to any dataset or data source that you can imagine, and leverage the results to benefit your life or business." states Dinidh O’Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyperhumans. "Our application provides a simple UI to build hyperconnected, private and secure data warehouses, and then receive personalized A.I. insights tailored to your unique datasets. LLMs already have a certain “tech magic” when it comes to their ability to provide general knowledge insight, but with a secure way to train your own specialised A.I., their usefulness and value grows exponentially." This innovative approach allows anyone to harness the power of their data, transforming it into strategic and actionable insights.
As Hyperhumans prepares for its inaugural product release in Q1 of 2024, the tech world eagerly anticipates a solution that promises to redefine how we interact with and benefit from our data.
About Hyperhumans:
Hyperhumans OÜ - based in Estonia - is a trailblazing new startup in the technology sector, focusing on making data analytics and artificial intelligence more accessible to all. Co-founded by Dinidh O’Brien, Leszek Krol, and Jarrod Robertson, Hyperhumans is dedicated to making powerful and useful software tools that leverage the best qualities that emerging technologies have to offer.
