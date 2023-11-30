Nonacus Announces Strategic Partnership with Pronto Diagnostics to Expand Presence in Israel's Genomics Market
This collaboration signifies a strategic move to strengthen Nonacus' position in the rapidly evolving field of NGS and clinical genomics.BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonacus, pioneer in genetic testing products for precision medicine, is excited to announce a new channel partnership with Pronto Diagnostics, a prominent distributor and clinical service laboratory based in Israel. This collaboration signifies a strategic move to strengthen Nonacus' position in the rapidly evolving field of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and clinical genomics.
Pronto Diagnostics, part of the Novolog Group , known for its unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technologies, boasts a profound understanding of the Israeli genomics landscape. The partnership with Pronto is expected to provide enhanced accessibility to Nonacus' innovative solutions, empowering healthcare professionals with state-of-the-art tools for precision diagnostics.
Commenting on this milestone partnership, Nonacus' Commercial Director, Johan Vanderhoeven, stated, "We are excited to bring Nonacus' advanced genomics solutions to the dynamic and forward-thinking healthcare community in Israel. Pronto's reputation as a leading distributor and clinical service lab aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible genomics solutions."
Pronto Diagnostics' Product Manager, Assaf Shafran, also shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, "We are excited to add Nonacus’ products to our portfolio of NGS-based clinical diagnostics in Israel. We chose Nonacus due to their experience and leadership in NGS-based solutions for human genetic diagnostics. Having the ability to offer Nonacus’ important set of assays to our clients helps us to ensure we offer the best diagnostic tools to our ever expanding and highly professional market”.
The partnership aims to combine Nonacus' industry-leading genomics products with Pronto Diagnostics' established distribution network and clinical service capabilities. This synergy is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced genomics technologies across healthcare institutions in Israel, ultimately benefiting patients through more precise and personalized diagnostic solutions.
About Pronto Diagnostics
Pronto Diagnostics, part of Novolog Group, a leading healthcare group, is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics in Israel, since its establishment in 1993. In its early days the company was one of the first companies globally to develop clinical diagnostic kits for mutation detection; over the years it has developed CE IVD-marked kits for the diagnosis of mutations causing a variety of diseases. Pronto Diagnostics is distributing products and unique devices from leading international manufacturers; it operates a molecular clinical diagnostic laboratory, accredited by the Israeli Ministry of Health. Pronto provides both clinical diagnostics and clinical research servicescarrying out sequencing and data analysis using a variety technologies including whole-exome, as well targeted gene panels for specific diseases and syndromes. Pronto represents in Israel some of the leading product manufacturers as well as international service providers; it offers their tests in addition to its own services to Israeli institutional customers as well as to the private diagnostic market.
About Nonacus
Nonacus is a leading provider of genetic testing products based in Birmingham, UK. The company works with scientists and clinicians to provide a complete workflow for primary tumour and liquid biopsy analysis with the ultimate goal of enabling enhanced care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.
