Liquid Biopsy Specialist Nonacus unveils new Birmingham Headquarters with Distinguished Presence of Angela Douglas MBE
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid biopsy specialist Nonacus and genomic testing laboratory Informed Genomics officially opened their new Birmingham Headquarters yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Angela Douglas MBE, Deputy Chief Scientific Officer for NHS England.
Nonacus, a leading Liquid Biopsy specialist and genomic testing laboratory Informed Genomics, marked a significant milestone yesterday with the official inauguration of their state-of-the-art Birmingham Headquarters. The ceremony, led by Angela Douglas MBE, Deputy Chief Scientific Officer for NHS England, showcased the companies' commitment to advancing innovative diagnostics. The event commenced with inspiring speeches delivered by Angela Douglas MBE and Nonacus CEO Chris Sale, followed by an engaging ribbon-cutting ceremony. The celebration continued as staff, distinguished guests, and members of the press gathered upstairs for an enjoyable evening of celebratory drinks and networking, fostering valuable connections within the scientific and healthcare communities.
“Nonacus understands the need for laboratories to continually deliver high-quality innovative testing, and their goal is to support them to do just that. Nonacus has developed dedicated early cancer detection through liquid biopsy testing, resulting in better, more personalised care and positively impacting patient outcomes,” said Angela Douglas MBE, Deputy Chief Scientific Officer for NHS England.
“The NHS set out in the Long-Term Plan a new ambition that, by 2028, the proportion of cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 will rise from around the 50% it is now, to greater than 75% of cancer patients. The NHS will continue to expand the use of personalised and risk stratified screening tests, such as those offered by Nonacus, to achieve these ambitions. Additionally, the NHS will expand the offer of more extensive genomic testing and whole genome sequencing to patients, ensuring more people can access these tests and receive the most clinically appropriate personalised treatments and care. It is companies like Nonacus and Informed Genomics that will help the NHS achieve these ambitions.”
"The future and the focus of the company is to continue to listen to our customers, develop rapidly the tests, the products and services that our customers need," emphasised Chris Sale, CEO of Nonacus. "There's never been a greater need for rapid, accurate early cancer detection products and services. What we're developing and what we're doing at both Nonacus and Informed Genomics can be truly game-changing for patients, not just here in the UK, but worldwide."
The relocation to the new Quinton-based site marks an important milestone for Nonacus and Informed Genomics, providing an opportunity for team expansion across all departments and fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. The purpose-built, cutting-edge facility sets the stage for enhanced product development.
Nonacus CEO, Chris Sale shared the company's vision for international growth, stating, "We'll be expanding into Germany, Nordics, Benelux, and other key European countries where there's a significant demand for diagnostics and progressive healthcare systems." Discussing the company's hiring plans, Sale acknowledged the challenges of assembling the right team but emphasised the allure of Nonacus' remarkable mission to provide non-invasive and improved cancer testing methods, which resonates strongly with potential employees.
About Nonacus
Founded in 2015, after noticing gaps in the non-invasive testing market, the Birmingham-based company started out from The BioHub, University of Birmingham. The early team developed a full clinical workflow that laboratories and scientists could adopt to screen pregnant women for abnormalities in the foetus. However, within a year and a half, CEO Chris Sale and CSO Lee Silcock discovered that many of their orders were coming from cancer labs rather than labs focused on prenatal testing.
Since focussing their efforts on workflows for cancer, Sale says they have committed to investing around £20m of profits back into the company to support research and development. The company now employs over 50 people and reported turnover of £53.9m in its annual accounts for the year ending December 2021 with an operating profit of £33.9m.
Recent accolades for the company include a Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 award for highest annual growth within the UK healthcare sector, as well as investment in Swansea-based early colorectal cancer detection startup CanSense.
About Informed Genomics
Informed Genomics is a provider of genomic testing solutions, dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and placing the patient's well-being at the core of their operations. With a focus on delivering impactful testing options, the company aims to empower individuals in making informed healthcare choices that can significantly influence their outcomes.
The exceptional team at Informed Genomics possesses extensive expertise in clinical and translational genomic testing, enabling them to offer optimal solutions for both clinical diagnostics and genomic research projects. Leveraging their collective experience, the company strives to make genomic testing in cancer accessible to all, enabling earlier diagnoses, personalised treatments, and improved patient outcomes.
