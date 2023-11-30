DVDFab 13 Launches with Enhanced Disc Solutions Offering Improved User Experience
DVDFab has launched DVDFab 13, an updated version to fulfill disc-related needs and offer multimedia solutions.HONG KONG S.A.R, CHINA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVDFab has launched DVDFab 13, an updated version to fulfill disc-related needs and offer multimedia solutions. This includes copying, editing, ripping, and burning DVDs/Blu-rays/4K Blu-rays, designed to boost efficiency and optimize the workflow.
About DVDFab 13
DVDFab is known to provide multimedia and disc-related solutions. Recently, DVDFab has evolved from its 12th to 13th version for Windows and Mac to aid in the backup, compression, conversion, and production of discs with flawless output for uninterrupted viewing on varied media players. The latest generation of DVDFab is launched with unique enhancements and exclusive features to provide a more stable and streamlined user experience. Some modules from DVDFab 12 have been moved in this update to simplify the workflow and offer a clearer approach to handling multimedia files.
Key Features and Highlights of DVDFab 13
DVDFab 13 houses numerous modules built for specifically copying, converting, compressing, and creating discs with lossless audio and visuals for a wide range of media devices. Whether it's turning DVDs, Blu-rays, or 4K UHD Blu-rays into different formats or burning multiple videos to appear on different gadgets, DVDFab 13 offers it all.
1. Burn Disc to Disc: DVDFab 13's DVD Copy module facilitates quick, faultless duplications from DVD-9 to DVD-9 or DVD-5 to DVD-5. Additionally, it can condense any DVD output onto a blank disc or keep as ISO/Folder with the same quality on hard disk drives. This software also includes Blu-ray Copy and UHD Copy modules.
2. Convert Disc to File: With more than 1000 video/audio formats, the DVD Ripper module allows users to convert any DVD with top quality at impressive speeds. Compatible with over 260 devices, media players, and home theatre systems, the built-in video editor makes video personalization a breeze. Blu-ray Ripper and UHD Ripper modules are also offered with DVDFab 13.
3. Make File to Disc: The DVD Creator in DVDFab 13 can transform over 200 video formats like MOV, FLV, MP4, MKV, AVI into a DVD disc/ISO/folder. Also, it can burn multiple video formats to a single DVD at a high speed. The included menu creator lets users craft stylish disc menus. The Blu-ray Creator and UHD Creator modules come integrated too.
4. Convert Between Discs: An efficient conversion engine in DVDFab 13 can effectively convert and maintain output quality between different discs such as Blu-ray to DVD, DVD to Blu-ray, Blu-ray to UHD, and UHD to Blu-ray.
5. Cinavia Protection Removal: Core to DVDFab13 is the ability to permanently eliminate cinavia protection across a wide array of Ripping and Copying. This ensures users can have cinavia-free backup with uncompromised AAC/AC3, DTS-HD, and TrueHD audio compatible with all playback devices.
What's New in DVDFab 13
DVDFab 13 comes with several new features and updates. Its interface has been revamped with three different color options - Light, Dark, and 365, and a host of video editing capabilities, including cropping, trimming, adding subtitles, and color corrections. Its conversion engine is now improved, allowing conversion of DVDs, Blu-rays, or 4K UHD Blu-rays to more than 1000 video and audio formats. The new interface also shows more detailed input-output information during disc processing tasks.
Aside from these new additions, DVDFab has reorganized some elements for ease of use. The DVDFab Video Convert Pro is now replaced with UniFab Video Converter Pro, which comes with video editing and production features. Meanwhile, DVDFab Enlarger AI has been replaced with UniFab Video Enlarger AI, which enhances video clarity with deep learning algorithms. Current users can get this for free.
The forthcoming UniFab Smoother AI will replace Smoother AI, but users can use the old version until the new one is ready.
The Hi-Fi Audio Converter is now integrated into the Ripper modules, enabling high-definition audio outputs. A new feature, the UHD Drive Tool for backing up UHD, is set to be introduced soon. However, the DRM Removal for Apple has been discontinued in DVDFab 13 although it's still usable in DVDFab 12.
About DVDFab
DVDFab, an international leading multimedia processing software supplier, was launched in 2003 and has continuously worked to enhance users' experience. With constant updates and improvements, it has designed a comprehensive product system to acter to users' different audio and video processing demands. DVDFab further aims to develop products that solve customers' real problems.
