Senior Level Hospitality Executive Joins Mobius Vendor Partners as Chairman of Advisory Board
Senior Level Hospitality Executive Joins Mobius Vendor Partners as Chairman of Advisory BoardINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bob Kobek
317-816-6000 Ext. 100
Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod
760-803-4522
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Senior Level Hospitality Executive Joins Mobius Vendor Partners as Chairman of Advisory Board
Mobius Vendor Partners (MobiusVP), the well-known business process design, management and performance improvement company and creator of CustomerCount®, Patients-Count® and Employee Count® feedback systems, has selected Jeff Hansen, formerly Senior Vice President, Travel Services of Travel and Leisure Co., to spearhead the development of an Advisory Council. The appointment is effective December 2, 2023.
Over the past quarter century, Mobius has emerged as the premiere consulting firm based on process development and project management. With a reputation for staying current with changing business requirements, the Mobius roster of available services includes business planning, financial analysis, market research, marketing management, process improvement and business relationship management.
With the expansion from hospitality into other consumer-centric industries such as Health Care, and Human Resources Technology, Bob Kobek, President, and CEO of MobiusVP, says “we are growing so quickly that gaining an outside perspective and expertise from other sectors will be invaluable.”
“We are off to a great start with Jeff Hansen as the point person as we grow this board. We are very privileged to have the unique opportunity to take advantage of Jeff’s elite knowledge of business finance and strategic planning process. As we enter into year 25, his presence will help ensure continued growth and success of our company and the services we offer.”
Jeff Hansen has been a leader in the hospitality and travel industry for over 20 years, most recently as SVP of Travel Services for Travel and Leisure Co. He has been integral in creating and growing branded products and diverse teams in many different regions of the world. His strong business acumen, leadership experience, and military background make him a distinctive talent and exceptional addition to the Mobius Partners Advisory team.
Prior to working with Travel + Leisure Co., Jeff served as regional asset management leader for multiple departments within The Ritz Carlton Club and Marriott Vacation Club brands. As a critical member of the
Marriott Vacations Worldwide M&A team, he helped to shape the strategy and completion of the $2B+ acquisition of Interval Leisure Group (ILG).
“I am honored and humbled to be joining the Mobius Partners Advisory Board and working alongside Bob. As my career has grown and evolved throughout the years there is no better time than now to use my experience to help guide this dynamic business into the future. I am thrilled by this opportunity and what this advisory board can accomplish,” said Jeff Hansen.
Jeff built the Investor Relations program for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) in 2012 at its spinoff from Marriott International. As a leader in one of the first vacation ownership companies to go public, Jeff not only communicated with investors, but was one of the first to educate analysts and the shareholder community on the vacation ownership business model. The bridge he built between the stakeholders and VAC led to a dramatic increase in stock value over the next several years.
Jeff has a broad area of expertise in creating and driving business growth – He has managed luxury brands, built complex financial models within the real estate and the vacation ownership industries, and managed the complicated terrain of wall street with a newly public company.
Jeff holds a BS in Management from the United States Air Force Academy and served as an Air Force Officer in Finance and Budget. He worked with the Air Force European Command at the European Headquarters in Ramstein, Germany, and with NASA and Space Command at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Jeff is married and has a teenage daughter. He and his family live outside Indianapolis, in Carmel, Indiana.
About Mobius Vendor Partners
Mobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts. The Mobius Online Feedback Systems feature-rich, cloud based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty and improve your bottom line. They are used by organizations across numerous different vertical markets and industries.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+1 760-803-4522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn