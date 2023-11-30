Embrace the Digital Ecosystem for seamless digital processes in the Lab

Two days congress on digital data management discussions

Paperless Lab Academy®, 12th and 13th of March - Milan, Italy: the congress to keep up to date with the digital transformation of laboratories.

MILAN, ITALY, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paperless Lab Academy® Conference is pleased to announce its 11th European edition, which will take place on 12 and 13 March 2024 in the city of Milan, Italy, at the Hotel Meliá Milano.The conference is the place to be for anyone thinking of implementing, consolidating, integrating, simplifying digital processes in their labs, and improving data-driven decisions.Data, Processes, People, Technology, and Compliance are the backbone of the program of each edition.A two-day event that includes:- Plenary talks and panel discussions from industry leaders who share their visions and use cases, explain their strategies for tackling a specific project and share their lessons learnt along the way.- Product deep dive workshops where our sponsors present their latest solutions and their subject matter experts share their experience and knowledge on specific topics.- Networking in the Exhibition Hall - a true showcase with high-quality networking opportunities to gather in-depth information with colleagues, speakers, and vendors.- Training courses to deepen knowledge on specific topics.A unique opportunity that is only possible with the support of the PLA® partners . More than 60 solution and service providers sponsoring all editions around the globe.The project was launched in Europe in 2012 with the aim of creating a platform for discussion that ensures a collaborative atmosphere between suppliers and visitors. The PLA conference program is intended for managers and executives from R&D, QC, OpEx, IT and QA departments in the bio/pharma, cosmetics, biotechnology, service labs, chemicals, consumer goods, food and beverage sectors.“In 2023, a long-standing project that had unfortunately been delayed by the pandemic was finally realised. The PLAconferences are now present in Europe, India, and the United States. The 2023 editions proved to be strong and robust. The programs addressed the challenges of successfully implementing digital lab transformation initiatives. The discussions aimed to question some paradigms and encourage the shift from an application-centric mindset to a digital one,” comments Isabel Muñoz-Willery, Event Director at Paperless Lab AcademyIn 2024, the PLAConferences return with their 11th European edition, their 5th in India and their second in the USA.Join the discussions! https://www.paperlesslabacademy.com/europe/

Invitation to PLA2024Europe