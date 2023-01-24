Digital Data Management discussions at the 10th edition of the Paperless Lab Academy® Europe

Paperless Lab Academy® 2023 Europe

Paperless Lab Academy®: the annual congress you should attend to keep up to date with the digital transformation of laboratories and quality processes.

BAVENO, ITALY, January 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paperless Lab Academy® project, launched in 2013 with the aim of creating an ideal learning platform for those thinking about consolidating, integrating, and simplifying scientific data management systems, is now the annual congress to attend to stay up to date about digital transformation of the laboratory and quality processes.Celebrating its 10th European edition, the programme features use cases from project leaders who have been instrumental in driving their organisation's lab digital transformation. They share their strategy for addressing a specific concern and their experiences along the way.At Paperless Lab Academy, we believe that discussions should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience. Therefore, we make sure that thesessions provide enough background knowledge and clear use cases for a good understanding and full benefit of the audience. For this reason, we look forstories about the implementation of lab informatics, but most importantly, innovative approaches that we can share.This 10th edition looks in more detail at the application of artificial intelligence in the GXP environment and cybersecurity in the life science industry, aswell as the automation of QC processes and the projects of global implementation scale...“I like participating in the PLA because I know I can anticipate what we will be discussing in my company in the coming months” Head of Quality Control,European pharmaceutical company.Last but not least, the Paperless Lab Academywould not be possible without its partners, who support each edition and total more than 60 solution and service providers from all editions. They complement the programme with sponsored workshops where their subject matter experts share their knowledgeand vision of the industry and present their latest solutions to address specific requirements.“I am impressed by how the Paperless Lab Academyevent has grown year over year. It is for me an authoritative source of information that helps me staycurrent with market trends and anything that matters in the industry, not to mention the excellent networking opportunities.I found it particularly remarkable for the breadth of topics in the agenda and the quality of the presentations:I am very pleased to see that sessions provided by sponsors, far from being pure sales pitches, provided very useful context and insight on the industry and the market vendors’ ecosystem” Head ofGlobal Laboratory Execution, Boehringer Ingelheim.Find more information about our keynote speakers, panelist, workshop leaders, exhibitors and moderators.Who benefits from the Paperless Lab AcademyPLA is held annually and is aimed at directors and managers of research and development, operational excellence, quality, and IT departments inpharmaceutical, cosmetic, biotechnology, petrochemical, chemical, food and beverage, consumer goods and service laboratory markets.About the Paperless Lab AcademyThe Paperless Lab Academyis owned and organised by NL42 consulting, an independent consultancy whose services focus on the digitalisation oflaboratory and quality processes.The team combines expertise, technical know-how, international networking in the laboratory informatics industry and a deep understanding of laboratory workflowsRegistration and program are available at www.paperlesslabacademy.com/europe contact: Isabel Muñoz-Willery Ph.D. Email: isabel.munoz@NL42.com

Join the 10th edition of the Paperless Lab Academy® - free registration for visitors