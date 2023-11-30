Teslong Introduces All-New Two-Way Borescope with Light

This all-new industrial endoscope solution is a cost-efficient, effective snake scope camera with a five foot range

IRVINE, CA, USA, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teslong has announced the official release of their all-new Two-Way Borescope with Light . This exciting new industrial endoscope solution is affordable while yielding a premium snake scope camera that is rich in features and efficiency.Teslong is a name synonymous with quality industrial endoscopes, borescopes, otoscopes, and infrared cameras. Since the company opened its doors in 2009, it has continued to expand its global brand with an emphasis on craftsmanship and service. Now, Teslong continues its tradition of excellence with the launch of the Two-Way Borescope with Light.The Teslong Two-Way Borescope with Light features leading-edge technology including a 4.5” IPS screen with crystal clear definition and a five foot semi-rigid gooseneck cable for extensive range that lends to a premier inspection experience. Two-way articulation means this borescope can seamlessly be easily navigated through the most cramped and complex spaces. Powerful LED lighting allows for superior illumination of the workspace and inspection field; adjustable brightness allows for a customizable experience. Plus, the Two-Way Borescope with Light is simple to pack up and take from job to job.While there are many borescopes on the market, the Two-Way Borescope with Light is set apart from the competition with a higher level of quality and craftsmanship. Also, the Teslong borescope features an articulation controller in the center to help users get the very most from the tool.The Two-Way Borescope with Light’s ease-of-use makes it a prime choice for tasks requiring a visual field in a cramped space, including but not limited to automotive engine inspection, wall cavity inspection, dryer vent cleaning, plumbing pipe inspection, HVAC system inspection, and appliance inspection.Many customers have already left five-star reviews on Amazon for the Teslong Two-Way Borescope with Light. One recent shopper said, “Love the product, the camera, the adjustable lens angle, the lights at the end surrounding the lens, the pricing, the clarity and colour, the extension to allow you to see areas that you normally cannot, and the fact that both the camera and the lighting are waterproof. I have discovered leaks, the positions of bolts, a tool finder, and a great deal more.”Learn more about Teslong by visiting https://teslong.com/ ABOUT TESLONGTeslong is a premier source for leading-edge industrial endoscopes, borescopes, otoscopes, and infrared cameras.