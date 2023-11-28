ScopeAround launches state-of-the-art at-home Otoscope ear camera for ear health monitoring
EINPresswire.com/ -- ScopeAround, a leading provider of cutting-edge medical imaging solutions, launched an innovative new product to revolutionize at-home ear care, the ScopeAround M28 ear otoscope. This cutting-edge ear camera offers a convenient and effective solution for ear health monitoring for both kids and adults.
“We set out to create the ScopeAround M28 ear otoscope to provide customers with a reliable and efficient way to monitor their ear health,” said Camellia Liang, ScopeAround PR manager. “We developed our first digital otoscope so customers could access a tool that typically is only available to professionals. With an increase in telehealth appointments and virtual consultations, the ScopeAround M28 ear otoscope is a perfect tool to communicate with doctors on the status of ear health.”
This state-of-the-art device is equipped with a 3.9mm HD camera and 720PHD resolution, offering a clear and detailed view of the ear canal for both kids and adults to view on the 2.8" IPS LCD screen. The super thin camera records live video and captures images at 1280x720 resolution for a seamless viewing experience on the screen, providing a convenient and effective solution for ear health monitoring.
The high-quality imaging assists with accurate diagnostics, and the six LED lights offer optimal illumination for thorough ear examinations. The lightweight, portable, and easy-to-use device requires no app.
The ScopeAround Otoscope Ear Camera is available now for purchase on Amazon, retailing for $49.99.
ScopeAround is a leading provider of cutting-edge medical imaging solutions focusing on user-friendly design and advanced technology. The company is dedicated to creating innovative solutions to modern health and wellness problems.
For more information, visit ScopeAround M28 on Amazon
About ScopeAround:
Founded in 2015, ScopeAround’s mission is to make innovative solutions to modern health and wellness problems. ScopeAround cameras are composed of a body and small sized camera head. Coupled with high-quality video and imaging, ScopeAround ear cameras reveal a new perspective that previously laid just beyond your ability to see. Learn more at scopearound.com.
Camillia,Liang
ScopeAround Inc
+1 888-887-8990
support@scopearound.com
